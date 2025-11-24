Free: Catch AR Rahman in action with fireworks in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Rahman, Burjeel Holdings to present ‘Jamal Al Etihad’ at Sheikh Zayed Festival
Start your UAE National Day holidays in style as music legend A.R. Rahman headlines a special evening at the Sheikh Zayed Festival this Saturday, unveiling Jamal Al Etihad – a new musical tribute celebrating the UAE’s values of unity, coexistence, resilience and hope.
The free-to-attend performance for festival visitors takes place at 9:30pm, followed by a dazzling three-minute firework display at 10pm.
Conceptualised by Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings and composed by Rahman, Jamal is a UAE-born creation designed to resonate with both local and global audiences. Its launch at one of the country’s biggest cultural events places the song at the heart of the UAE’s festive season in the lead-up to the 54th National Day.
Rahman, a two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, will perform the piece live for the first time alongside his team. The evening will also feature band performances and culturally inspired dance showcases, offering visitors a vibrant mix of artistic styles.
Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors at Burjeel Holdings, said the project reflects the organisation’s deep bond with the UAE.
“Jamal Al Etihad’ is a tribute shaped by the UAE’s values and its spirit of unity. The Sheikh Zayed Festival offers the right stage for sharing this with the public at a time when the nation reflects on its progress and its sense of togetherness," he said.
The performance is expected to be a highlight of this year’s festival, with the digital release of the song to follow on Rahman’s platforms.
Entry to the concert at Layali Al Wathba Theatre is free for all festival ticket holders. General entry to the Sheikh Zayed Festival costs Dh10.
