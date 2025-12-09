BRIDGE Summit tackles privacy and misinformation in the age of AI

Global leaders debate digital risk, truth and resilience at Abu Dhabi forum.
Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, led a high-profile session titled “In the Spotlight: Privacy, Risk and Resilience in the Age of Misinformation” at the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi.
The discussion featured Richard Attias, Strategic Adviser to the Chairman of the BRIDGE Alliance, and Cécilia Attias, Founder and President of the Cécilia Attias Foundation for Women and Advisory Board Member of the BRIDGE Alliance.
The session addressed the fast-changing realities of the digital age, including the rapid rise of AI, the impact of social media and the growing spread of misinformation — and what this means for both public figures and everyday citizens.
Richard Attias reflected on his journey from engineering to global communications, saying that his work had evolved from building physical infrastructure to building human connections.
“I moved from building physical bridges to building bridges between people,” he said.
He described the UAE as a long-standing source of inspiration, citing its cultural diversity and spirit of coexistence as key to his approach to creating spaces for dialogue and solution-driven conversations.
He also warned that while platforms such as TikTok have potential for knowledge sharing, they are equally filled with misleading content. With the rapid growth of AI, he stressed that technology must remain under human control.
Cécilia Attias brought a personal perspective to the discussion, speaking about the challenges of family life under constant public scrutiny.
She said misinformation and false stories are among the most damaging pressures faced by public figures. She also highlighted the daily realities of living in the spotlight, including the loss of privacy in simple activities such as shopping with family.
She criticised media actors who prioritise visibility over truth, arguing that disengaging from rumours is often the most effective response.
Both Attiases reflected on their time living in the UAE, describing the country as a place where privacy is respected and personal dignity preserved.
“It’s one of the rare countries in the world where privacy is respected,” Cécilia Attias said. “We never had a single issue when we were living here.”
They praised the warmth of the people and described the UAE as a natural home for a global summit that brings together media, creative and leadership talent.
“We are in a country where people are dreamers and doers,” Richard Attias said.
Closing the session, Dr Al Kaabi asked whether reputation or legacy mattered more.
Richard Attias responded: “Reputation is like London weather — it changes every 15 minutes. Legacy is what remains forever.”
Cécilia Attias said she hopes to be remembered for contributions that endure across generations.
The session was part of BRIDGE Summit’s 300+ programme of discussions. The debut edition of the summit runs from 8 to 10 December 2025 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.
