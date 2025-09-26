How UAE’s Burjeel plans to send world’s first astronaut with diabetes to space

During the Ax-4 mission, a four-member crew spent 18 days in microgravity testing the full Suite Ride setup. The research confirmed that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) can deliver accurate readings comparable to Earth-based monitoring, while insulin pens performed reliably in space. These results build on the Galactic 07 mission, which successfully demonstrated the use of commercial insulin pens in microgravity.

“This isn’t just about space exploration,” said Gavin D’Elia, Global Head of Pharma, Axiom Space. “It’s about inspiring people everywhere and that their goals of pursuing space exploration don’t end at diagnosis. Together, we’re advancing the potential to fly the first astronaut with diabetes, innovations in diabetes monitoring and remote healthcare.”