How UAE’s Burjeel plans to send world’s first astronaut with diabetes to space

Axiom Mission 4 ‘Suite Ride’ findings unveiled, campaign showcased at Times Square
In a groundbreaking step for both space exploration and diabetes care, Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings has announced its ambition to send the world’s first astronaut with diabetes into space.
The announcement builds on the preliminary findings of ‘Suite Ride’ – a pioneering diabetes research project conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) in collaboration with Axiom Space.
The research demonstrated that everyday diabetes tools, used by millions on Earth, can reliably provide end-to-end glucose monitoring and insulin management in microgravity. The findings open the door for astronauts with diabetes, offer hope to over 500 million people living with the disease, and promise new innovations in remote healthcare both on Earth and in space.
The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in New York, with Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and Tejpaul Bhatia, CEO of Axiom Space, in attendance. The findings were also showcased earlier at Times Square.
Omran Sharaf, UAE Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, who spoke on a panel discussion, highlighted the importance of creating an inclusive space. “People from different parts of the world might require different kinds of treatments because of their genetic characteristics. Technologies like the one just tested in space help generate the variety of data needed to better inform science.”
During the Ax-4 mission, a four-member crew spent 18 days in microgravity testing the full Suite Ride setup. The research confirmed that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) can deliver accurate readings comparable to Earth-based monitoring, while insulin pens performed reliably in space. These results build on the Galactic 07 mission, which successfully demonstrated the use of commercial insulin pens in microgravity.
“This isn’t just about space exploration,” said Gavin D’Elia, Global Head of Pharma, Axiom Space. “It’s about inspiring people everywhere and that their goals of pursuing space exploration don’t end at diagnosis. Together, we’re advancing the potential to fly the first astronaut with diabetes, innovations in diabetes monitoring and remote healthcare.”
Suite Ride achieved several historic milestones: the first continuous glucose monitoring of crew aboard the ISS, the first insulin pens flown to space, and the first validation of glucose monitoring across multiple measurement methods on the space station.
The research findings extend to advancing remote and underserved communities on Earth.
“Burjeel Holdings initiated this study to pioneer space medicine in line with the UAE’s space ambitions. Besides opening the door for astronauts with diabetes, these findings will also transform the way we deliver care here on Earth. From 250 miles above Earth to 25 miles offshore on oil rigs, we are advancing new models of remote care,” said Dr Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer at Burjeel Medical City and Clinical Lead of the Burjeel–Ax-4 Space Health Research.
