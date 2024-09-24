Abu Dhabi hospital operator Burjeel Holdings has signed a deal with Axiom Space of the US to take on research and test new technologies in space.

The two will work on sending a set of medical capabilities to space to further research on how the human body reacts in microgravity. These medical capabilities consist of technologies already in use at hospitals and clinics, including the Burjeel Medical City.

The research will study how the microgravity environment affects relevant biomarkers, drug substance quality, and remote health services.

Axiom Space astronauts will operate these technologies remotely throughout their training, launch, and during Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which is scheduled to launch next Spring.

"We are not only advancing the frontiers of medical innovation in microgravity, but we are also ensuring that both patients in the UAE and around the globe benefit from next-generation healthcare solutions," said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman.

"This collaboration aligns seamlessly and supports the UAE’s ambitious vision for space exploration.

"Just as we continue to reap the benefits of innovations from the space missions over 50 years ago — transforming everything from telecommunications to medical imaging — this collaboration represents a commitment to harnessing the unique environment of space to develop and enhance treatment methodologies.

"Ultimately, we are laying the foundation for improved patient outcomes today and for generations to come.”