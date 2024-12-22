Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy and actor Allu Arjun have engaged in a war of words over the incident, which resulted in a woman's death and her son's serious injury.

During a session of the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, CM Reddy alleged that Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre despite police denying permission for the event. The Chief Minister further claimed that Arjun stayed at the theatre even after the tragic incident, forcing police to "remove the actor" from the premises.

'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident The premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule was marred by a tragic stampede outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, leading to the death of a woman and serious injuries to her son. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun, along with his team, made an announced visit to the theatre, sparking a massive crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star. As the crowd surged forward, people were pushed and trampled, resulting in the chaotic stampede.



In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Telangana government responded swiftly, acknowledging the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident highlighted the dangers posed by large crowds during high-profile movie releases and actor appearances. To address public safety concerns, the state government implemented new measures, including banning actor visits to theatres and restricting benefit shows ahead of movie releases.



The tragic incident has sparked widespread debate, with both political and public figures weighing in on the events that led to the stampede.

Allu Arjun responds to allegations

In response to the accusations, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences to the family affected by the tragedy and clarified that the stampede was an unfortunate accident. Speaking at a press conference, Arjun condemned the misinformation surrounding the incident, stating, "There has been a lot of misinformation. I don't want to blame anyone, but my character is being assassinated."

The actor, visibly upset by the ongoing allegations, shared that he had been isolating himself since the incident and refraining from attending public events. He emphasised that the stampede was not caused by any deliberate action on his part and called out the false information being spread.

Chief Minister's allegations and criticism

Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy criticised Arjun for attending the premiere despite police warnings, claiming the actor's actions contributed to the chaos. According to Reddy, police had denied permission for the event due to safety concerns, but Arjun went ahead with his appearance, leading to the stampede when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This incident ultimately led to the tragic death of a woman and the injury of her son.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also criticised Arjun, accusing him of irresponsible behaviour during the event. Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to break box office records.

Strict measures introduced by government

In response to the stampede, the Telangana government has implemented strict measures to prevent similar incidents. The government has banned actor visits to theatres and benefit shows ahead of movie releases, aiming to enhance public safety during high-profile movie premieres.

Minister for Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, announced the decision in the Assembly, while also confirming that cinema ticket prices would remain unchanged. This follows the government’s earlier approval of a ticket price hike for big-budget films, including Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The tragic stampede has led to significant scrutiny, with CM Reddy criticising Arjun for not fulfilling his commitment to compensate the victim's family with Rs 2.5 million.