Dubai: The arrest of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his subsequent 14-day remand in police custody following the tragic stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule raises a pressing question: Should stars be held accountable for incidents triggered by their immense popularity and fan frenzy?

There’s no denying that the recent tragedy at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which led to the death of a 39-year-old woman and left her son critically injured, underlines the dark side of mass hysteria from overzealous fans and star adoration.

When widely-adored actors and pop idols make public appearances, they often risk overwhelming the infrastructure meant to manage crowds. But as a journalist who has been covering star-related events for nearly two decades, I have often witnessed rabid fans trying to gain proximity to their beloved idol without caring about their own safety or the ones around them. Fans, often blinded by their adoration and the euphoria of the moment, often lose their sense of restraint and act in ways that defy logic.

They are overzealous and reckless while securing that elusive selfie with the star or just trying to grab their idol's hands for a second. At these star-related events, families with young kids turn up without a thought about the potential dangers attached to attending events that could easily spiral out of control. Scenes of excited fans running after their beloved idol's cars and banging on the windows isn't an unfamiliar sight.

Actor Allu Arjun Image Credit: ANI

So holding stars entirely responsible isn't entirely fair and will never give us the big picture. Event organizers, theatre/venue management, and local authorities must share the burden of ensuring public safety. Apart from them, even the fans should be mindful about keeping their emotions in check.

In this case with Allu Arjun-related stampede, it's unclear if it was a lack of prior notice from Allu Arjun’s team and the theatre’s failure to implement crowd control measures that caused this tragedy. Investigations are still on. Producers of the film have also faced scrutiny for not ensuring proper coordination and preparedness for such a high-profile event.

But it's not the first time that such star-related tragedies have occured.

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars with a devoted fan base

At the 2021 Astroworld Festival, a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance led to multiple deaths, prompting lawsuits against the artist and organizers for negligence. The 1979 Cincinnati concert by The Who saw a stampede that killed 11, leading to changes in crowd management and seating policies. Even Michael Jackson’s 1992 Bucharest concert faced criticism for inadequate crowd control after fans were injured.

These examples highlight that while stars are the face of the event, event organizers, authorities, and their loyal devoted fan base who turn up for these events share equal responsibility in ensuring safety. No amount of security personnel can do much to mitigate and protect the stars or fans when getting near to your idol is the sole mission of the devoted fans.