Vijay's army of fans are rejoicing as his festive release might soon roll out in cinemas
Dubai: Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated swansong, Jana Nayagan, has been the center of buzz after a brief roadblock — but fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
Release cleared!
The Madras High Court has ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A certificate for the film, paving the way for its release. This comes after weeks of uncertainty, during which fans, actors, and the Tamil film industry were left on tenterhooks.
What caused the delay?
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, but was postponed due to unresolved censorship issues. Reports suggest the CBFC had referred the film to a new panel because of the use of symbols related to the Indian Armed Forces without prior approval. Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court after the CBFC reportedly stalled the certification despite submitting a revised version with suggested cuts.
Support from the industry
The Tamil film fraternity rallied behind Vijay during the wait. Actors Jiiva and Silambarasan TR (STR) took to X to show solidarity. Jiiva wrote, “When the wait gets longer, the impact gets bigger. Always beside you, today and every day Thalapathy Vijay na. You are truly our Janangalin Nayagan. We are coming — Delayed but not defeated!” STR added, “Setbacks have never stopped you. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #JanaNayagan releases.”
Friendship on screen and off
Vijay shares a strong bond with Jiiva, forged during their collaboration on the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, Nanban. The two have also appeared together in earlier films, including the song Paattu Onnu from Jilla.
Political context
Some sections of the public speculated the delay might have political undertones, considering Vijay’s previous criticisms of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress party reportedly voiced support for the superstar amid these concerns.
What’s next for fans?
With the U/A certificate now cleared, Jana Nayagan is all set to finally hit theatres soon. Until then, fans can keep the excitement alive with re-releases of Vijay’s earlier hits, Master and Leo, starting January 9.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox