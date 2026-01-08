Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan postponed, makers cite unavoidable reasons

Release pushed from January 2026; new date to be announced soon
The release of Jana Nayagan, widely seen as actor Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, has been postponed. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.
The announcement has disappointed fans, who have been closely tracking every update around the project. Titled Jana Nayagan in Tamil and Jana Neta in Hindi, the film is believed to mark Vijay’s last appearance on the big screen before he shifts his complete focus to his political journey and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Production house KVN Productions shared an official statement confirming the delay. Calling it a difficult decision, the makers said the release had to be pushed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond their control.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued audiences and stakeholders. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control,” the statement said. The team added that they were fully aware of the excitement and emotional connect fans have with the film.
The producers assured viewers that a new release date would be announced at the earliest and requested patience and continued support during the wait.
Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles.
