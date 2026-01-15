Supreme Court declines to halt High Court order on Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayagan’

The producers had approached the top court after a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed an earlier order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to clear the film. They sought an urgent stay on the High Court’s decision, citing the film’s scheduled release and financial implications.

A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih heard the plea filed by KVN Productions LLP, the film’s producer. Instead of intervening, the bench asked the Madras High Court to take up the matter and decide it by January 20.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined to grant immediate relief to the makers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay, in a dispute over the movie’s certification. The court refused to stay a Madras High Court order that has paused the film’s certification process.

The controversy began when the CBFC withheld certification, saying some scenes could hurt religious sentiments. In response, the filmmakers moved the Madras High Court. A single-judge bench then directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate, offering temporary relief to the producers.

Jana Nayagan was slated for a Pongal release on January 9 and has drawn attention as Vijay’s final film before he moves fully into politics. The popular actor recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), adding to the public interest surrounding the movie.

The apex court’s refusal means the fate of Jana Nayagan now rests with the Madras High Court, which has been asked to deliver a final decision within days.

However, the CBFC challenged that order before a division bench, which stayed the single judge’s ruling on January 9. With the certification process stalled again, the producers turned to the Supreme Court, hoping for swift intervention.

