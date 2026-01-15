GOLD/FOREX
Supreme Court declines to halt High Court order on Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayagan’

Apex court declines stay, directs High Court to deliver quick ruling

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'
Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined to grant immediate relief to the makers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay, in a dispute over the movie’s certification. The court refused to stay a Madras High Court order that has paused the film’s certification process.

A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih heard the plea filed by KVN Productions LLP, the film’s producer. Instead of intervening, the bench asked the Madras High Court to take up the matter and decide it by January 20.

The producers had approached the top court after a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed an earlier order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to clear the film. They sought an urgent stay on the High Court’s decision, citing the film’s scheduled release and financial implications.

Jana Nayagan was slated for a Pongal release on January 9 and has drawn attention as Vijay’s final film before he moves fully into politics. The popular actor recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), adding to the public interest surrounding the movie.

The controversy began when the CBFC withheld certification, saying some scenes could hurt religious sentiments. In response, the filmmakers moved the Madras High Court. A single-judge bench then directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate, offering temporary relief to the producers.

However, the CBFC challenged that order before a division bench, which stayed the single judge’s ruling on January 9. With the certification process stalled again, the producers turned to the Supreme Court, hoping for swift intervention.

The apex court’s refusal means the fate of Jana Nayagan now rests with the Madras High Court, which has been asked to deliver a final decision within days.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
