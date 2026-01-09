GOLD/FOREX
Why Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release has been postponed and why fans Pongal cinema plans were thwarted

Much-anticipated Pongal starrer was scheduled to release on January 9, but plans went awry

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Makers of Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ release new poster confirming film
Dubai: Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated swansong, Jana Nayagan, has hit an unexpected roadblock — and the wait has left fans, actors, and the film industry buzzing.

With release plans up in the air and speculation running wild, the latest on the superstar’s final film is one of Tamil cinema’s hottest topics right now.

What’s happening?
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has been postponed due to unresolved censorship issues. The delay has left fans disappointed, as the film was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

Who’s showing support?
The Tamil film industry has rallied behind Vijay. Actors Jiiva and Silambarasan TR (STR) took to X to voice their solidarity. Jiiva wrote, “When the wait gets longer, the impact gets bigger. Always beside you, today and every day Thalapathy Vijay na. You are truly our Janangalin Nayagan. We are coming — Delayed but not defeated!” STR added, “Setbacks have never stopped you. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #JanaNayagan releases.”

Vijay and Jiiva share a strong friendship, forged during their collaboration on the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, Nanban. They have also appeared together in earlier films, including the song Paattu Onnu from Jilla.

Why the delay?
The postponement stems from issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reports suggest the board referred the film to a new panel due to the use of symbols related to the Indian Armed Forces without prior approval.

Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court, asserting that the CBFC stalled the certification process despite submitting a revised version with suggested cuts. The court is expected to deliver its verdict soon.

Political context
Some sections of the public speculate that the delay may be politically motivated, given Vijay’s previous criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress party has reportedly voiced support for Vijay amid these concerns.

What’s next for fans?
While awaiting the official release, Vijay’s fans can enjoy re-releases of his previous hits, Master and Leo, starting January 9, keeping the excitement alive until Jana Nayagan finally hits theatres.

Why it matters
Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s first collaboration with H Vinoth and is expected to be a high-octane action film. It may also serve as a cultural milestone, coinciding with the actor’s potential political ambitions through his outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
