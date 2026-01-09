Much-anticipated Pongal starrer was scheduled to release on January 9, but plans went awry
Dubai: Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated swansong, Jana Nayagan, has hit an unexpected roadblock — and the wait has left fans, actors, and the film industry buzzing.
With release plans up in the air and speculation running wild, the latest on the superstar’s final film is one of Tamil cinema’s hottest topics right now.
What’s happening?
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has been postponed due to unresolved censorship issues. The delay has left fans disappointed, as the film was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.
Who’s showing support?
The Tamil film industry has rallied behind Vijay. Actors Jiiva and Silambarasan TR (STR) took to X to voice their solidarity. Jiiva wrote, “When the wait gets longer, the impact gets bigger. Always beside you, today and every day Thalapathy Vijay na. You are truly our Janangalin Nayagan. We are coming — Delayed but not defeated!” STR added, “Setbacks have never stopped you. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #JanaNayagan releases.”
Vijay and Jiiva share a strong friendship, forged during their collaboration on the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, Nanban. They have also appeared together in earlier films, including the song Paattu Onnu from Jilla.
Why the delay?
The postponement stems from issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reports suggest the board referred the film to a new panel due to the use of symbols related to the Indian Armed Forces without prior approval.
Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court, asserting that the CBFC stalled the certification process despite submitting a revised version with suggested cuts. The court is expected to deliver its verdict soon.
Political context
Some sections of the public speculate that the delay may be politically motivated, given Vijay’s previous criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress party has reportedly voiced support for Vijay amid these concerns.
What’s next for fans?
While awaiting the official release, Vijay’s fans can enjoy re-releases of his previous hits, Master and Leo, starting January 9, keeping the excitement alive until Jana Nayagan finally hits theatres.
Why it matters
Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s first collaboration with H Vinoth and is expected to be a high-octane action film. It may also serve as a cultural milestone, coinciding with the actor’s potential political ambitions through his outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the upcoming state assembly elections.
