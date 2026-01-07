Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s much-anticipated final acting project before his political entry
Dubai: What was meant to be a celebratory build-up to Tamil cinema’s biggest Pongal festive releases took an ugly turn on the ground in Madurai, as fan rivalries spilled out of theatres in a violent mood.
Even as stars Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan publicly stress mutual respect and goodwill ahead of their back-to-back festive releases, a section of fans appeared far less restrained.
Tension erupted outside Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai during the trailer launch event of Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s much-anticipated film and his final acting project before his full-fledged political entry.
Videos that surfaced on social media platform X show Vijay fans tearing down posters of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Parasakthi, which had been displayed at the venue.
In the clips, fans are seen cheering as the posters are ripped off walls and thrown aside, while others record the moment on their phones. The incident quickly went viral, drawing criticism online for overshadowing what is otherwise a high-profile and commercially significant Pongal season for Tamil cinema.
A Sivakarthikeyan supporter who shared the video questioned how Vijay’s fans could not “tolerate even a single film clashing” with their idol’s release. The user also wondered what such behaviour might look like once Vijay formally enters politics—an observation that added fuel to the online backlash.
The timing has only intensified the scrutiny. Jana Nayagan is set to release on January 9, with Parasakthi following closely on January 10. Sivakarthikeyan’s film was originally planned for a January 14 release but was later advanced, setting the stage for one of the season’s most closely watched box-office face-offs.
Addressing the controversy at the Parasakthi audio launch on Saturday, Sivakarthikeyan sought to defuse speculation of tension between the two actors. Speaking candidly, he said he was initially taken aback when he learned that both films were releasing during Pongal.
“I was shocked to learn that both films were releasing for Pongal,” he said. “I called our producer and asked if we could change our release date. But all the investors had already been informed, and moving the film to summer 2026 would be difficult because of the Tamil Nadu elections.”
He added that he personally reached out to Vijay’s team to ensure there were no hard feelings.
“I spoke to Jagadish, Vijay sir’s manager, and asked him to check if it was okay with Vijay sir. Jagadish called me back and said Vijay sir felt that since it’s Pongal, both films can release and it wouldn’t affect either film’s box office. He also conveyed his best wishes.”
Sivakarthikeyan went on to underline Vijay’s legacy and called for fans to celebrate cinema rather than turn it into a battleground.
“Vijay sir has entertained us for 33 years. Watch Jana Nayagan, and then watch Parasakthi on January 10. This is an ‘annan–thambi’ Pongal,” he said, using the Tamil phrase for an elder–younger brother bond.
Pongal remains one of the most lucrative and emotionally charged windows for Tamil cinema, and clashes of this scale are nothing new. What has raised concern this time is the visible disconnect between the actors’ public messaging and the actions of a vocal section of fans.
As both films head into a decisive festive weekend, industry watchers note that the spotlight has now shifted from box-office numbers to questions of fan culture, restraint, and responsibility—especially at a time when cinema and politics are increasingly intersecting.
Whether calls for calm will translate into action on the ground remains to be seen. For now, a season meant for celebration has been marked by an uncomfortable reminder of how quickly fandom can turn volatile.
