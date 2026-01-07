Whether calls for calm will translate into action on the ground remains to be seen. For now, a season meant for celebration has been marked by an uncomfortable reminder of how quickly fandom can turn volatile.

Pongal remains one of the most lucrative and emotionally charged windows for Tamil cinema, and clashes of this scale are nothing new. What has raised concern this time is the visible disconnect between the actors’ public messaging and the actions of a vocal section of fans.

“I spoke to Jagadish, Vijay sir’s manager, and asked him to check if it was okay with Vijay sir. Jagadish called me back and said Vijay sir felt that since it’s Pongal, both films can release and it wouldn’t affect either film’s box office. He also conveyed his best wishes.”

“I was shocked to learn that both films were releasing for Pongal,” he said. “I called our producer and asked if we could change our release date. But all the investors had already been informed, and moving the film to summer 2026 would be difficult because of the Tamil Nadu elections.”

Addressing the controversy at the Parasakthi audio launch on Saturday, Sivakarthikeyan sought to defuse speculation of tension between the two actors. Speaking candidly, he said he was initially taken aback when he learned that both films were releasing during Pongal.

The timing has only intensified the scrutiny. Jana Nayagan is set to release on January 9, with Parasakthi following closely on January 10. Sivakarthikeyan’s film was originally planned for a January 14 release but was later advanced, setting the stage for one of the season’s most closely watched box-office face-offs.

A Sivakarthikeyan supporter who shared the video questioned how Vijay’s fans could not “tolerate even a single film clashing” with their idol’s release. The user also wondered what such behaviour might look like once Vijay formally enters politics—an observation that added fuel to the online backlash.

In the clips, fans are seen cheering as the posters are ripped off walls and thrown aside, while others record the moment on their phones. The incident quickly went viral, drawing criticism online for overshadowing what is otherwise a high-profile and commercially significant Pongal season for Tamil cinema.

