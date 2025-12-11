GOLD/FOREX
Why is Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame facing backlash over Darshan’s new film 'The Devil' amid murder case

His decision to publicly wish success to Darshan’s new release has sparked criticism

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty

Dubai: A day after arguments over Ranveer Singh’s Kantara spoof began to die down, a new controversy has surfaced in Karnataka’s film industry — this time centred on Kantara creator and actor Rishab Shetty.

His decision to publicly wish success to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s new release The Devil has sparked a wave of criticism online, with many calling the endorsement inappropriate given the ongoing murder case involving the Kannada star.

On the eve of the film’s release, Shetty posted a message on social media that read:
“Wishing @dasadarshan Sir and the entire team of Devil a blockbuster release! May the film set the screens on fire.”

The post immediately generated pushback from netizens who argued that extending public support to Darshan — currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the murder of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy — demonstrated poor judgement.

Within hours, comment threads across platforms were flooded with angry reactions. “You are wishing a man of no values,” wrote one user. “A gentleman just ignores. This Darshan must be encountered.”

Another questioned the timing and optics of Shetty’s message: “Total U-turn? What a shame that you are supporting and wishing a criminal in jail?”

Several comments called on influential figures like Shetty to uphold ethical consistency. “Sir, life is more about holding up your morals. This post doesn’t feel good,” one user wrote. Others were more direct: “Why are you supporting a murderer?”

The criticism has reignited a broader debate about the moral responsibility of celebrities in shaping public perception, particularly in a film ecosystem where star culture holds significant sway. For many social media users, Shetty’s endorsement appeared tone-deaf at a moment when the industry is under scrutiny for insulating high-profile actors from accountability.

What's The Devil all about?

Meanwhile, The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, released in cinemas today. Featuring Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar and Achyuth Kumar, and scored by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the film has been marketed as a slick action entertainer built around themes of power, vengeance and love.

But its theatrical debut comes overshadowed by the murder case surrounding its lead actor — a case that continues to dominate headlines and now appears to be drawing in other major industry names as well.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
