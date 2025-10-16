Rathee also broke down SRK’s possible annual earnings, from film projects and brand deals
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan, one of India’s most celebrated actors and a global cinema icon, is facing a fresh wave of criticism — this time over his endorsement of a paan masala brand. The controversy gained momentum after popular YouTuber and influencer Dhruv Rathee questioned the actor’s decision to promote a product widely perceived as harmful, especially given his billionaire status.
In a recent video shared on social media, Rathee noted that Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated net worth is around USD 1.4 billion (approximately Rs12,400 crore). He argued that such immense wealth makes it unnecessary for the superstar to endorse products like paan masala, which are often linked to health concerns. “Do you really need another Rs100 or Rs200 crore when you already have so much?” Rathee asked in the viral clip, sparking a broader debate on ethics in celebrity endorsements.
Rathee also broke down SRK’s possible annual earnings — from film projects and brand deals to business ventures — to emphasise that money should no longer be a motivation for such promotions. His post reignited an old discussion about the social responsibility of influential public figures, especially those whose endorsements can shape consumer behaviour.
Supporters of Shah Rukh Khan, however, have defended the actor, stating that advertising is a professional contract and not a reflection of personal belief. Some fans also pointed out that several top Bollywood names, including Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, have previously endorsed similar products, making SRK’s case part of a larger industry trend.
While Shah Rukh Khan has not officially commented on the latest remarks, the discussion underscores a recurring question in celebrity culture — how far should public figures go in balancing business interests with social responsibility and the example they set for millions of admirers.
With inputs from agencies
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox