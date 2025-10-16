GOLD/FOREX
Lijo Jose Pellissery teams up with AR Rahman for new film produced by Hansal Mehta

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker’s next film blends poetic storytelling with signature music

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Lijo Jose Pellissery
Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to produce acclaimed Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming romance-drama under his banner, True Story Films. The project will also be backed by Amen Movie Monastery and feature an original score and songs by AR Rahman.

Lijo, known for his distinct and experimental storytelling, has directed critically acclaimed films such as Angamaly Diaries (2017), Ee. Ma. Yau (2018), Jallikkattu (2019) and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022).

A poetic exploration of love and longing

Co-written by Karan Vyas and Lijo Jose Pellissery, the yet-untitled film is described as “a lyrical exploration of love, longing, and the fragile complexities of human connection.” Casting is still underway, though reports suggest Zahaan Kapoor may play the lead. Earlier reports also hinted that Vir Hirani, son of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, could be making his acting debut with the film.

Rahman and Mehta reunite after Gandhi

The project marks a reunion between AR Rahman and Hansal Mehta after their collaboration on the upcoming series Gandhi, based on historian Ramachandra Guha’s acclaimed books. Starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, the multi-season series will chronicle Gandhi’s journey from 1888 to 1947.

A creative powerhouse collaboration

“To bring together Lijo Jose Pellissery and AR Rahman for this film feels nothing short of momentous,” said Sahil Saigal, Partner at True Story Films. “We look forward to beginning production later this year and sharing the magic that Lijo and ARR, along with a stellar team, will bring to audiences.”

Rahman praised Lijo’s cinematic vision, calling him “a revelation to cinema.” He added, “Working with Hansal has been a delight, and I’m eager to see what the three of us create together.”

