AR Rahman drops a viral studio snap with JO1’s Mame and Shosei – fans smell a collaboration brewing

The picture in Rahman’s Mumbai studio has sparked speculations about potential collabs
Dubai: Music legend AR Rahman just sent fans into overdrive by sharing a photo with Mame and Shosei from the hit J-pop group JO1—and social media can’t stop buzzing.
The picture, taken inside Rahman’s Mumbai studio, has sparked wild speculation about a potential India–Japan music crossover.
Rahman captioned the photo on Instagram: “This picture screams cultural fusion at its finest! @official_jo1 members #Mame and #Shosei met with the legendary #ARRahman at his studio in Mumbai. Certainly a collaboration we can all look forward to. A.R. Rahman and JO1 – worlds coming together.”
For fans, that was all the cue they needed.
Comments poured in: “That’s going to be a blast,” wrote one, while another dubbed him “Multiverse ThalaivARR as always.” A third fan nailed the mood: “This is insane!! JO1 with THE A.R. Rahman!!”
The Oscar-winning composer rarely gives a peek into his behind-the-scenes studio moments, so this snap felt extra special. For JO1—already chart-toppers in Japan and gaining a global following—a collab with Rahman could be game-changing.
Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the mere idea of Rahman’s musical genius fusing with JO1’s J-pop energy has fans calling it the potential “most refreshing surprise of the year.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox