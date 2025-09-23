GOLD/FOREX
AR Rahman drops a viral studio snap with JO1’s Mame and Shosei – fans smell a collaboration brewing

The picture in Rahman’s Mumbai studio has sparked speculations about potential collabs

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
AR Rahman, JO1 members Mame and Shosei (Photo/Instagram@arrahman)
Dubai: Music legend AR Rahman just sent fans into overdrive by sharing a photo with Mame and Shosei from the hit J-pop group JO1—and social media can’t stop buzzing.

The picture, taken inside Rahman’s Mumbai studio, has sparked wild speculation about a potential India–Japan music crossover.

Rahman captioned the photo on Instagram: “This picture screams cultural fusion at its finest! @official_jo1 members #Mame and #Shosei met with the legendary #ARRahman at his studio in Mumbai. Certainly a collaboration we can all look forward to. A.R. Rahman and JO1 – worlds coming together.”

For fans, that was all the cue they needed.

Comments poured in: “That’s going to be a blast,” wrote one, while another dubbed him “Multiverse ThalaivARR as always.” A third fan nailed the mood: “This is insane!! JO1 with THE A.R. Rahman!!”

The Oscar-winning composer rarely gives a peek into his behind-the-scenes studio moments, so this snap felt extra special. For JO1—already chart-toppers in Japan and gaining a global following—a collab with Rahman could be game-changing.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the mere idea of Rahman’s musical genius fusing with JO1’s J-pop energy has fans calling it the potential “most refreshing surprise of the year.”

