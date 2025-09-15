GOLD/FOREX
Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting first baby: Report

Sources say Katrina Kaif is pregnant, with the baby due between October and November

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram)

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child. While the couple has not made an official announcement, sources close to them confirmed to NDTV that Katrina is pregnant, with the baby expected between October and November.

Speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy has been ongoing for several months, but the couple has remained tight-lipped. Following the rumours, Katrina has been keeping a low profile in public appearances.

Katrina plans maternity break

NDTV has learnt that Katrina intends to take a long maternity break after the baby arrives. Sources reveal she hopes to be a hands-on mother and focus on her family during this time.

Pregnancy rumours and social media buzz

Pregnancy rumours first began circulating on discussion platforms like Reddit, where users claimed the baby is due in October or November 2025. In March, Katrina and Vicky were spotted at their friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai, with Katrina flaunting a temporary tattoo of her husband’s initials. Months later, the couple was photographed together again while heading for a vacation, reigniting speculation.

While some dismissed the rumours as mere buzz, others believed them to be true. However, neither Vicky nor Katrina has confirmed any pregnancy-related news. Similar speculations have circulated for years without confirmation.

A recent viral post on social media appeared to announce a baby, featuring tiny footprints alongside adult footprints, claiming the couple is expecting in October or November. The post has gone viral, but the couple has not reacted or shared any confirmation.

Observers speculate during outing

Netizens were excited to see the couple together, though the video may have been a throwback. In the clip, Katrina and Vicky were walking toward a ferry port in Mumbai, reportedly headed to Alibaug for a vacation. Vicky wore a casual off-white shirt and blue jeans with a cap, while Katrina opted for a loose white shirt and matching trousers, her hair in a ponytail. Both wore masks. Observers speculated Katrina may have been trying to conceal a baby bump.

Vicky Kaushal addresses the rumours

During the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal addressed the pregnancy speculations, saying:
"As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."
(Translation: “Till then, enjoy the film, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share it with you.”)

Life together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 at the scenic Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram, keeping fans engaged with their celebrations of love and togetherness.

Work updates

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava, while Katrina Kaif’s most recent project was Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

