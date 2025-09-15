Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting first baby: Report

During the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal addressed the pregnancy speculations, saying:

"As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."

(Translation: “Till then, enjoy the film, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share it with you.”)