On Thursday, during a press conference, Katrina shared her experience of working with the ‘Jawan’ actor for the first time.

She said, “Our first meeting was all three of us (Kaif, Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan) together in a room and I had recently seen a picture of Vijay Sir and he had full white hair and a white beard. So when I entered into the office, I didn’t know what to expect and when I saw him like that, I said, ‘Oh wow, that’s a really different look.’ I was extremely excited to be working with Sriram Sir and Vijay Sir and as soon as we came together in a room, I think everyone came just as themselves and we instantly were able to connect. The minute Vijay sir started speaking about the scene, it was fascinating, I just thought that this is the person who uses things in such a unique way and Sriram Sir has a very unique take on everything he does.”

The makers recently unveiled the film’s official trailer.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Sharing the experience of working with director Sriram Raghavan, Kaif had earlier said that working with Raghavan was a dream come true for her. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He’s a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world.”

“He’s an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release,” she added.