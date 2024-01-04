Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has dropped a picture featuring her and her newly-wedded husband, Nupur Shikhare.
Ira and Nupur got married on Wednesday in the presence of their family.
On Thursday morning, Ira took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with her hubby.
In the photo, Ira is seen flaunting her “bride to be” hairband. However, she cut out her “to be” and just went with “bride”.
Ira married her longtime boyfriend Nupur in Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
She wore a deep green blouse paired with light pink lehenga while Nupur chose to wear black.
Present at the wedding were Aamir, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Junaid, who were seen posing for a family picture with the newly married couple.
Ira’s ‘baraat’ arrived in a healthy style. Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional ‘ghodi’, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra.
Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys’ squad were seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue.
After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue. Aamir welcomed his son-in-law with a tight hug.
Reportedly, Ira and Nupur met during Covid, when he was training with her father, Aamir.