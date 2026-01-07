GOLD/FOREX
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal their son's name

Bollywood power couple took to social media to introducer their son's name to the world

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam and others shower love on new parents Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam and others shower love on new parents Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to social media to introduce their son's name to the world. Say hello to Vihaan Kaushal.

The two are one of the sturdiest couples in Bollywood, but new mum Katrina has kept a low-profile since their birth announcement.

They officially announced they were expecting their first child on September 23, 2025, sharing a monochrome Instagram post showing Vicky holding Katrina’s baby bump with the caption:
“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," said the couple.

While the couple did not publicly share a formal gender‑reveal post, they later announced the birth of their baby and confirmed the child’s gender. On November 7, 2025, Katrina and Vicky took to Instagram to share that they had welcomed a baby boy, writing,
“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025.”

