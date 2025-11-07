GOLD/FOREX
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: 'Our bundle of joy has arrived'

The couple tied the knot in December 21

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the news on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the news on Instagram.

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are officially joining the parent club! The couple welcomed their first child—a baby boy—on 7th November 2025, and fans are cheering. Sharing the joyous news on Friday, they wrote together:

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." — Katrina & Vicky

Back in September, the pair revealed they were expecting, calling it “the best chapter of our lives”, and shared a sweet photo the two.

Married since a private December 2021 wedding in Rajasthan, the couple has captured hearts with their romance, and now, with their baby’s arrival, they’re adding a whole new level of cuteness to their story.

