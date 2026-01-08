Perry’s feel-good pictures saw a blend of romance with heartfelt family moments
Dubai: Katy Perry’s first Instagram post of the year has drawn widespread attention, offering a rare, intimate glimpse into the pop star’s holiday with her partner, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The post on Instagram, part of a multi-image carousel captioned “Holidaze” appears to confirm that Perry and Trudeau spent time together over the holiday period.
Among the images was a photograph that immediately drew attention: Perry leaning in to kiss Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the cheek, while he smiles warmly at the camera along with. Another photo in the carousel features a wide sea view, with Trudeau appearing small in the frame, seen swimming in the water. The post comes just weeks after the pair appeared together on Instagram last month.
Beyond the headline-grabbing photo, the post also highlighted Perry’s focus on family.
Several images featured her daughter, Daisy, as well as her former fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom, who reportedly parted ways last year, have continued to co-parent, and the carousel reflected an amicable dynamic.
One photograph showed a piece of paper on a table with all their names written on it, suggesting a shared space and a spirit of togetherness during the festivities. Other snapshots captured Daisy enjoying time with her parents, running through a grassy field and gliding across an ice-skating rink.
Even as speculation around Trudeau continues, Perry’s post feels less like a big reveal and more like a relaxed snapshot of her holiday season, spent with the people closest to her, enjoying simple, happy moments as the year came to a close.
Contributed by Saarangi Aji
