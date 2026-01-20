Trudeau singled out the UAE’s approach as an example of that philosophy in action
Dubai: Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has praised the UAE for its distinctive and increasingly influential approach to global engagement, saying the country has set itself apart by showing up not only with capital, but with commitment, partnership and long-term vision.
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos,Trudeau said the UAE has demonstrated that influence on the global stage is no longer defined solely by financial power, but by the willingness to engage in tangible, constructive ways that create mutual benefit.
“There is a distinct sense that other countries are actually showing up in a much more tangible, concrete way,” Trudeau said in a video shared from the forum. “The UAE and countries in the Middle East are certainly prominent among those.”
He added that global attention increasingly gravitates toward nations that actively participate in problem-solving rather than remaining on the sidelines. “People will turn to the people who are showing up,” he said, stressing that presence alone is not enough unless it is matched with meaningful support.
Trudeau singled out the UAE’s approach as an example of that philosophy in action. “It’s not just about showing up with investment,” he said. “It’s about showing up to build, to partner, to create mutual benefit.”
He described the UAE’s model as one that should inspire others to reassess their own roles on the international stage. “That’s something that all of us know, but we should be inspired by it and try to step up our game, like so many others are doing,” he said.
