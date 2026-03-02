Canadian Embassy issues advisory for nationals in UAE

Canadians urged to remain vigilant, monitor official updates amid regional tensions
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Canada to the United Arab Emirates and the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai have issued a security advisory to Canadians residing in or visiting the UAE, citing rapidly evolving regional tensions linked to the situation involving Iran.
In a public communication, Canadian officials said they are closely monitoring developments and urged citizens to stay informed through verified government channels. The missions emphasised that the security environment can change quickly and advised Canadians to exercise heightened caution.
Canadian nationals have been encouraged to follow official Government of Canada social media platforms and regularly review Canada’s Travel Advice and Advisories, including the page dedicated to the UAE. Canadians are also advised to register or update their details with the Registration of Canadians Abroad (ROCA) service to receive direct updates.
For local developments, officials recommended monitoring updates from the reliable officials channels.
Authorities confirmed that UAE airspace has been temporarily closed due to the ongoing regional conflict, leading to the suspension of operations at major airports including Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and Zayed International Airport.
Airlines such as Emirates and flydubai have suspended flights until further notice. Passengers have been advised not to proceed to airports and to contact their airlines directly for rebooking or refund options.
Canadian missions urged nationals to prioritise personal safety and follow instructions issued by UAE authorities. In the event of heightened security risks, individuals should seek immediate shelter in a secure building, avoid doors, windows and open areas, and remain indoors until further guidance is provided.
Emergency contacts
For emergencies outside office hours, Canadians may contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa by phone, SMS or email.
dubaiconsular@international.gc.ca (Consulate General of Canada in Dubai)
ABDBIconsular@international.gc.ca (Embassy of Canada to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi) during working hours.
For after-hours inquiries, please contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa:
Phone:
+1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available)
1-800-387-3124 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada only)
Toll-free numbers in some countries
SMS WhatsApp: 613 909 8881 (carrier charges may apply)
SMS: 613-686-3658 (carrier charges may apply)
Email: me-mo.sos@international.gc.ca
UAE emergency contacts
In case of immediate danger, residents should use the UAE’s nationwide emergency numbers:
Police: 999
Ambulance: 998
Fire/Civil Defence: 997