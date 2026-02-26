Diplomatic reset: Canada says India no longer linked to violent crimes ahead of Carney visit

The statement, made by senior Canadian officials during a media briefing and reported by the Toronto Star, comes just days before Carney travels to Mumbai and New Delhi for high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have a very robust diplomatic engagement, including between national security advisers, and I think we can say we’re confident that that activity is not continuing,” one unnamed official said, indicating that Ottawa does not see ongoing foreign interference or violent activity tied to India at present.