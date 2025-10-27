Yes, folks, Tru-Perry just went Instagram-official in the most Parisian way possible
Dubai: Pop royalty met political heartthrob energy in Paris this weekend as Katy Perry rang in her 41st birthday not with fireworks, but with former Canadian Prime Minister and certified global crush Justin Trudeau on her arm. Yes, folks, Tru-Perry just went Instagram-official in the most Parisian way possible – exiting the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret hand-in-hand, dripping charisma and smugness like two people who know headlines write themselves around them.
A fan handed Katy a single rose — because why wouldn’t life imitate a Netflix rom-com when you’re Katy Perry — while Justin gazed on like a man who just negotiated world peace.
The shutterbugs went into cardiac arrest as the duo slid into their waiting car, looking happier than clams and dressed like democracy’s best export.
This public debut comes hot on the heels of that yacht moment earlier this month, when TMZ cameras caught the couple passionately locking lips off the California coast on Katy’s private vessel — diplomacy clearly thriving on deck.
But rewind to July, when rumours first began swirling after Trudeau was spotted at Katy’s Montreal concert and later dining with her in the city. A romantic stroll through Mount Royal Park only added fuel to the fire – because nothing says “soft launch” like ex-head-of-state energy in athleisure.
Now, with Paris as the backdrop and paparazzi on high alert, the romance is no longer rumor. It’s real, it’s radiant, and it’s ready to dominate 2025.
Happy birthday, Katy — may your year be filled with love, roses, and union-approved public displays of affection.
