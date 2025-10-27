But rewind to July, when rumours first began swirling after Trudeau was spotted at Katy’s Montreal concert and later dining with her in the city. A romantic stroll through Mount Royal Park only added fuel to the fire – because nothing says “soft launch” like ex-head-of-state energy in athleisure.

Dubai: Pop royalty met political heartthrob energy in Paris this weekend as Katy Perry rang in her 41st birthday not with fireworks, but with former Canadian Prime Minister and certified global crush Justin Trudeau on her arm. Yes, folks, Tru-Perry just went Instagram-official in the most Parisian way possible – exiting the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret hand-in-hand, dripping charisma and smugness like two people who know headlines write themselves around them.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.