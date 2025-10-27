GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry make it official in Paris – Democracy has never looked this glam

Yes, folks, Tru-Perry just went Instagram-official in the most Parisian way possible

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau
X

Dubai: Pop royalty met political heartthrob energy in Paris this weekend as Katy Perry rang in her 41st birthday not with fireworks, but with former Canadian Prime Minister and certified global crush Justin Trudeau on her arm. Yes, folks, Tru-Perry just went Instagram-official in the most Parisian way possible – exiting the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret hand-in-hand, dripping charisma and smugness like two people who know headlines write themselves around them.

A fan handed Katy a single rose — because why wouldn’t life imitate a Netflix rom-com when you’re Katy Perry — while Justin gazed on like a man who just negotiated world peace.

The shutterbugs went into cardiac arrest as the duo slid into their waiting car, looking happier than clams and dressed like democracy’s best export.

This public debut comes hot on the heels of that yacht moment earlier this month, when TMZ cameras caught the couple passionately locking lips off the California coast on Katy’s private vessel — diplomacy clearly thriving on deck.

But rewind to July, when rumours first began swirling after Trudeau was spotted at Katy’s Montreal concert and later dining with her in the city. A romantic stroll through Mount Royal Park only added fuel to the fire – because nothing says “soft launch” like ex-head-of-state energy in athleisure.

Now, with Paris as the backdrop and paparazzi on high alert, the romance is no longer rumor. It’s real, it’s radiant, and it’s ready to dominate 2025.

Happy birthday, Katy — may your year be filled with love, roses, and union-approved public displays of affection.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Katy Perry

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

LANY, the US-born pop band is coming to the UAE

Tickets for LANY's show in Dubai go on sale this month

1m read
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau married in 2005 and separated in 2023.

Sophie Grégoire reacts to Trudeau’s Katy Perry romance

3m read
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau

Spotted: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on holiday

1m read
Justin Bieber, from left, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G will lead the Coachella lineup.

Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter leads the charge

2m read