There have been rumours about the A-listers for some time now
So it’s true. Roar singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are dating – pictures of them aboard a yacht have gone viral (and lured out the trolls).
The rumours started swirling back in July when they were seen together in Montreal, Canada, enjoying a dinner date. He was then seen on some her Lifetimes tour stops. And since then, media has reported an on-again-off-again sort of dynamic.
Forty-year-old Perry, who was one of the judges of American Idol between 2018 and 2024, has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons, including the end of her many-year relationship with Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom and that – ahem – space flight.
Now, she is getting flak for her relationship with 53-year-old Trudeau, who happened to break up with his 18-year spouse Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023.
Both seem to be celebrities people like to vilify. When the recent ship clip went viral, trolls lashed out at Perry, saying things like, “"Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. One pretended to be an astronaut. One pretended to be a Prime Minister," another wrote, taking a swipe at Katy Perry's space tour on Blue Origin.”
The photos had been published by The Daily Mail.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox