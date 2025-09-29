How Nora Fatehi turned showstopper for Manisha Malhotra Dubai fashion showcase

In Dubai, fashion shows tethered to real estate launches aren’t simply about couture; they are statements of power. So when designer Manish Malhotra rolled out his latest showcase, it was less about fabrics and more about cultural positioning. Enter Nora Fatehi, who didn’t just walk the runway — she dominated it. Her presence blurred the line between Bollywood’s star wattage and Dubai’s insatiable love for spectacle. The result? A reminder that in this city, style is never just surface, it’s strategy.

This wasn’t simply about fashion. It was a global flex. Indian couture staking its claim on the international stage — with Dubai, the city of excess, as the perfect backdrop. And Nora, never one to stop at “just a show,” doubled down by teasing her global pop single “Just a Girl” with Jamaican-American star Shenseea. Plus, if you’re wondering what to wear this festive season, take a page out of Manish Malhotra’s playbook. Velvet lehengas dripping in zardozi? Sequined sarees that light up like diyas? Or a sherwani with a bold edge? One thing’s clear: Malhotra isn’t just designing outfits — he’s setting the mood board for your Diwali wardrobe.

