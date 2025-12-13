Band Baaja Baraat turns 15: Ranveer Singh’s debut, Anushka Sharma’s vibrance and a romance Bollywood lost

In this nostalgic haze, Band Bajaa Baraat fits. With wedding bangers, (Ainvayee, hello)bread kaore ki kasam vows and ‘bijiness’, all set in the raw realism of West Delhi that had a personality of its own. Singh and Sharma’s debut film was built on a simple premise: a fiercely goal-oriented woman and a self-proclaimed loafer start a wedding planning business. The business thrives. Their relationship doesn’t. A crucial misunderstanding following a night of passion drives them apart. Shruti realises she’s in love; Bittoo insists he isn’t — and is visibly unsettled by the possibility that she might be. When Shruti reassures him that she isn’t, his relief turns into ecstasy. That ecstasy, in turn, pierces her. And so, she ends the partnership.