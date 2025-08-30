Dubai Fashion Week 2025: Six days, 30 shows, infinite glam – everything you need to know

It’s the hotspot for influencers and anyone ready to see the future of fashion unfold.
Dubai Fashion Week, born as Arab Fashion Week in 2015 thanks to the Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council, has gone from bold newcomer to global style central, rubbing shoulders with Paris, New York, Milan, and London. The runway has seen fashion royalty like Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli, Antonio Marras, Michael Cinco, Blumarine, Rami Al Ali, Carolina Herrera, Moschino, Iris van Herpen, and Manish Malhotra strut their magic. With over 30 shows packed into six days, it’s the hotspot for influencers, insiders, and anyone ready to see the future of fashion unfold.
Well, there are many this year, here are a couple of names to get you excited.
Rizman Ruzaini: The Malaysian power duo has been dazzling the fashion scene since 2005. Known for signature silhouettes, exquisite detailing, and couture-level craftsmanship, Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil make every garment a statement piece, meticulously handcrafted by their skilled in-house artisans.
Krésha Bajaj: Mumbai-based Krésha Bajaj brings a twist to Indian couture with modern, handcrafted designs celebrating strength, glamour, romance, and play. Every piece is meticulously embroidered using traditional Indian techniques like zardozi, aari, and micro-beading, brought to life by master artisans. Expect couture-level bridalwear and everyday magic that bridges tradition and modernity.
Valentina Poltronieri: Italian flair meets geometric precision. Valentina’s label is a playful yet structured take on femininity, blending colour, architecture, and culture-inspired prints. From Milan Fashion Week to Fashion Destination Italy in Zagreb, her collections are bold, vibrant, and unapologetically joyful.
Be Nina: The whimsical, sustainable brainchild of Italian designer Sabrina Bonatesta merges nostalgia, fairytales, and artisanal craft. From upcycled Apulian fabrics to intricate embroidery, Be Nina delivers wearable fantasy that feels like couture for dreamers. Vogue Talents says it all: this is one to watch.
Buttonscarves: Founded in 2016 and led by fashion entrepreneur Linda Anggrea, Buttonscarves has grown into a global lifestyle brand, showcasing at New York, London, Kuala Lumpur, and Istanbul Fashion Weeks. Scarves, bags, shoes, and more—each piece blends global inspiration with Indonesian craftsmanship.
XD Xenia: XD XENIA DESIGN, founded in 1986 by Ksenija Vrbanić in Croatia—is pure fashion rebellion. Known for bold innovation and unconventional tailoring, XD transforms classic cuts into personality-packed statements. Every piece fuses traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge techniques, creating designs that are as forward-thinking as they are fearless. Sustainable, transparent, and unapologetically confident, the brand celebrates individuality and femininity with every stitch.
The full calendar is available on the Dubai Fashion Week website.
When and where to catch the action
September 1–6 | Dubai Design District (d3)
From high-octane couture to playful contemporary lines, Dubai Fashion Week 2025 promises six days of sartorial storytelling, bold statements, and craftsmanship.
It’s a front-row ticket to the future of fashion, right in the heart of the Middle East. If your Instagram feed needs flair and your wardrobe a jolt of style, this is your runway rendezvous.
You can register on the website and request access to the shows.
