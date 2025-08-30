Dubai Fashion Week 2025: Six days, 30 shows, infinite glam – everything you need to know

Dubai Fashion Week, born as Arab Fashion Week in 2015 thanks to the Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council, has gone from bold newcomer to global style central, rubbing shoulders with Paris, New York, Milan, and London. The runway has seen fashion royalty like Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli, Antonio Marras, Michael Cinco, Blumarine, Rami Al Ali, Carolina Herrera, Moschino, Iris van Herpen, and Manish Malhotra strut their magic. With over 30 shows packed into six days, it’s the hotspot for influencers, insiders, and anyone ready to see the future of fashion unfold.