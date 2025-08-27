Back-to-campus beauty: 7 best budget makeup picks for UAE students in 2025

Heading back to campus doesn’t mean breaking the bank on beauty. Students in the UAE can now ace their back-to-school looks without splurging, due o these seven budget-friendly makeup picks that balance quality, style, and affordability. From foundations that stay on through long lectures to mascaras that give serious sky-high lashes, and lipsticks that pop without drying out your wallet, this list has it all. Perfect for quick touch-ups between classes or weekend hangouts, these essentials prove that looking polished, confident, and Insta-ready doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Your back-to-campus glow just got a lot more affordable.