Long flights from the UAE? 7 skincare essentials for holiday travel, 2025

From serums to cleansers, we got you covered
Flying out of the UAE for the Christmas holidays? Before you board that long-haul flight armed with your neck pillow and Netflix downloads, let’s talk skincare. Nothing sabotages your holiday glow faster than recycled cabin air, humidity and eight hours of pretending you can sleep upright. So, even if you're jetting to snowy Europe or chasing warmer skies, your skin deserves first-class treatment. From hydrating serums to mid-flight refreshers, these are the 7 skincare essentials that will keep you looking dewy, rested and absolutely unbothered when you touch down. Consider this your inflight beauty survival kit for 2025.
So, be prepared with these skincare essentials, and get them delivered to you as early as tomorrow with a Prime membership.
When the cabin air starts stealing every drop of moisture from your skin, this is the mist you want on standby. The 1.6 oz travel-friendly bottle slips easily into your carry-on, ready to revive your face with a wave of hydration at 30,000 feet.
Made with pure thermal spring water from France’s Cévennes Mountains, it’s naturally packed with calming minerals. If your skin turns red, itchy, or Sahara-dry mid-flight, this soothing spritz brings instant relief — especially for sensitive, easily irritated skin.
No doubt, traveling can take a toll on your skin, especially your body—which often gets overlooked in your flight skincare routine. Enter the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Lotion Ultralight, which helps keeping your skin hydrated, smooth, and fresh even after hours in dry cabin air.
Formulated with skin-quenching glycerine and hyaluronic acid, this cream draws in moisture and seals it in, ideal for fighting off tight, flaky skin during and after travel. Its gel texture absorbs instantly, so you won’t feel greasy in your seat or during a layover.
Say hello to WishCare Ceramide Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA+++, your must-have inflight lip saviour. This compact 5 g tube fits perfectly in your carry-on, ready to protect and pamper lips through dry cabin air and holiday sunshine. Rich ceramides lock in moisture, preventing the flakiness and cracking that long flights love to bring. Meanwhile, Kojic Acid and Niacinamide help fade dark pigmentation and even out tone, so your lips look fresh when you land. With high-strength SPF 50 PA+++, it shields against UVA/UVB rays — essential even at altitude. Hydrating, protective and perfect for jetsetters on the go.
The Galderma Cetaphil Dry Skin Combo is a solid companion for flights. The Gentle Skin Cleanser sweeps away impurities without stealing moisture, while the hydrating cream pampers dry hands, elbows, or any tight spots at 30,000 feet. Finish with the lightweight SPF cream for broad-spectrum sun protection—perfect for landing in sunny destinations or walking through glass-walled airports. Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and travel-ready, this trio keeps your skin calm, soft, and fully protected, ensuring you touch down looking fresh no matter how long the flight.
If your skin rebelled every time cabin air turned dry and tight, the CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum is what you need. Lightweight yet powerful, this serum delivers a deep drink of moisture exactly where your skin needs it most. Hyaluronic acid attracts and holds water like a magnet, while a trio of essential ceramides helps reinforce your skin’s protective barrier — critical when you’re battling recycled air at 30,000 feet. Non‑comedogenic, fragrance‑free and gentle enough for sensitive skin, it layers beautifully under moisturiser or SPF. Quick to absorb and easy to pack, it’s a must‑have for hydrated, plump skin from takeoff to touchdown.
If your eyes are the first to announce a long flight with puffiness, dark circles or tiredness, the La Roche‑Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream deserves a spot in your carry‑on. This lightweight formula targets darkness and uneven tone around the eyes — perfect for combatting the effects of dry cabin air and jet lag. Caffeine helps refresh puffed‑up under‑eyes, while L‑Dopa and light‑reflecting pigments brighten and improve overall radiance. Infused with soothing thermal spring water, it’s gentle on sensitive skin and glides on easily under makeup or alone. Apply before takeoff and again on landing for eyes that look rested, not worn‑out.
Whether you're sitting by a plane window or landing in full sun, Bioderma Photoderm MAX Aquafluide SPF 50+ is the perfect sunscreen to have on hand. This lightweight, dry-touch formula offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection without leaving a greasy or heavy feel—ideal for travel. The golden tint provides a subtle, natural-looking glow, evening out your skin tone while keeping it protected. Designed for all skin types, it’s non-comedogenic, water-resistant, and absorbs fast—so you can apply it easily during or after your flight without disrupting your skincare or makeup. At 40 ml, it’s perfectly sized for your carry-on, making it a travel skincare essential, especially for sunny destinations or UV exposure through airplane windows.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox