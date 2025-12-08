7 best winter skincare essentials to beat dryness in the UAE, 2025

Winter in the UAE may be mild, but the dry desert air can take a serious toll on your skin. Flakiness, tightness, and dullness are common complaints as temperatures dip and humidity drops, leaving even oily skin craving hydration. Combatting winter dryness isn’t just about slathering on moisturizer—it’s about building a routine that nourishes, protects, and restores your skin barrier.

Dr Anna Zakhozha, a specialist dermatologist at 7 Dimensions Medical Centre in Dubai, had earlier told Gulf News, why winter is so challenging for our skin: “Cold air, dry indoor air, low humidity levels, and harsh wind can make your skin less radiant than normal — not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and scalp, as they are exposed to the elements. During winter, people with eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis may have a seasonal recurrence of those dermatoses. So, changing your skin care routine in the winter would be beneficial.”

There are several ways to ensure your skin is well looked after, in the months ahead. Keeping your shower temperature low and using a humidifier in the bedroom is a good place to start.