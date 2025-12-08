7 best winter skincare essentials to beat dryness in the UAE, 2025

Cold air, low humidity levels, and harsh wind can make your skin less radiant than normal
Winter in the UAE may be mild, but the dry desert air can take a serious toll on your skin. Flakiness, tightness, and dullness are common complaints as temperatures dip and humidity drops, leaving even oily skin craving hydration. Combatting winter dryness isn’t just about slathering on moisturizer—it’s about building a routine that nourishes, protects, and restores your skin barrier.
Dr Anna Zakhozha, a specialist dermatologist at 7 Dimensions Medical Centre in Dubai, had earlier told Gulf News, why winter is so challenging for our skin: “Cold air, dry indoor air, low humidity levels, and harsh wind can make your skin less radiant than normal — not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and scalp, as they are exposed to the elements. During winter, people with eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis may have a seasonal recurrence of those dermatoses. So, changing your skin care routine in the winter would be beneficial.”
There are several ways to ensure your skin is well looked after, in the months ahead. Keeping your shower temperature low and using a humidifier in the bedroom is a good place to start.
From hydrating cleansers to rich moisturizers and sun-protective essentials, the right products can transform your winter skincare game. Here are seven winter skincare must-haves for 2025 that promise soft, glowing, and resilient skin all season long.
If you're wondering how to keep your skin soft, hydrated and protected, the CeraVe Hydrating Skin Care Set is a good option. Featuring an 8oz Hydrating Facial Cleanser and 8oz Moisturizing Cream, both enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this set gently cleanses without stripping natural oils and locks in lasting moisture to combat dry, air-conditioned indoor environments. Ideal for sensitive and eczema-prone skin (National Eczema Association accepted), it restores, and strengthens your skin barrier, making it the perfect all-in-one solution to keep your face and body smooth, supple, and winter-ready in the UAE’s dry season.
Keep your skin quenched and glowing all winter with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Fragrance-Free Face Moisturizer. This lightweight water gel is packed with hyaluronic acid, delivering an instant surge of hydration that penetrates deep to replenish dry, thirsty skin. Its non-comedogenic formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use under makeup or alone. Free from fragrance and suitable even for sensitive skin, it locks in moisture while supporting your skin’s natural barrier. Say goodbye to winter dryness and hello to plump, refreshed, and radiant skin that feels soft and supple all day long.
Infuse your skin with radiance using Beauty of Joseon’s Glow Serum — a hydrating, soothing elixir that marries the natural power of propolis with the brightening punch of niacinamide. Crafted for irritated, uneven skin tones, this Korean skincare gem calms redness, smooths texture, and delivers a healthy, dewy glow that feels fresh and natural. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, it layers under moisturizer or makeup without ever feeling heavy or sticky.
It's winter, but you still need sunscreen. This multi-protection formula combines broad-spectrum UV defense with hydrating ingredients. Its light, essence-like texture makes it ideal for layering under makeup or wearing alone, providing all-day comfort and protection. With SPF 50 and PA+++, it helps prevent premature aging, sunburn, and uneven skin tone, making it a must-have daily essential for healthy, radiant skin.
Your skin needs to be protected at all times. So, how about the Avène’s Cleanance SPF 50+ — a feather‑light, fast‑absorbing sun fluid that doubles as a daily skin lifesaver? Designed to offer very high UVA/UVB protection (plus blue‑light defense), it guards against premature aging, sunburn, and uneven tone — all without greasiness or white cast. Its fluid, dry‑touch texture feels weightless under makeup or on bare skin, while antioxidant protection and soothing thermal spring water help calm and hydrate sensitive complexions. For dry desert air, indoor AC, and surprise sunny days, this is the SPF you don’t want to skip.
Give your skin the comfort it craves this winter with Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Sensitive Skin Face Moisturizer — a restorative, barrier‑repair cream designed to calm redness and irritation while locking in much‑needed moisture. Formulated especially for sensitive skin, it helps strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier and soothe stressed complexions. The lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly and layers beautifully under makeup or SPF, making it an excellent daily companion for UAE’s dry, AC‑heavy winters. If your skin tends to flare up from dryness or environmental stress, this moisturizer is your calm-in-a-jar.
Protect your skin all winter with ZO Skin Health Broad Spectrum SPF 50. This high-performance formula shields against UVA, UVB, blue light (HEV), and even infrared rays, making it essential for sunny UAE winters or indoor exposure near windows. Lightweight yet deeply protective, it nourishes and hydrates while calming sensitive skin. Perfect under makeup or on bare skin, it helps prevent sunburn, premature aging, and uneven tone, keeping your complexion healthy and radiant year-round. Daily defense has never been this effortless and effective.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission from noon.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox