Winter Skin Survival: Expert tips for hydration and barrier repair in the UAE

A Dubai dermatologist shares how to restore hydration and calm winter-stressed skin
As the temperature dips and humidity levels fall, your skin starts sending quiet distress signals: tightness after cleansing, flaking around the nose, or that dull, lacklustre tone no amount of highlighter can fix. The change is subtle but inevitable. “Dryness, flaking, tightness, and increased sensitivity are common during UAE winters,” says
Dr. Minal Patwardhan Andrade, dermatologist, cosmetic physician and founder of Minal Medical Centre. “Indoor heating and low humidity also aggravate eczema, rosacea, and dullness.”
Unlike colder countries where the chill bites outdoors, the UAE’s winter skin problems often begin indoors. Air-conditioning and artificial heating create dry environments that draw out the skin’s natural moisture. The result is a compromised barrier, the outermost layer that locks hydration in and irritants out. “Cold air and air-conditioning damage the lipid barrier by pulling water out of the skin,” Dr. Patwardhan Andrade explains. “When that happens, your skin becomes more reactive, more prone to redness, and more easily inflamed.”
The first step to healthier winter skin is supporting the barrier. “Look for ceramides, niacinamide, and gentle, fragrance-free products,” she advises. “They help repair the barrier, calm inflammation, and restore lipids.” Over-washing is another culprit. “People think cleansing more will help with dryness, but it actually strips essential oils,” she says. The rule is simple: less is more.
Winter is also the time to switch up your moisturiser. “Light lotions that work in summer don’t provide enough protection in winter,” she says. “Switch to richer creams with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and squalane. Layer a hydrating serum under your moisturiser for better absorption and long-lasting moisture.” She explains that hydration works best when it’s sealed in, applying moisturiser on slightly damp skin traps water molecules, keeping skin supple for longer.
Cleansing should also be adjusted to the season. “Use creamy or gel-based cleansers with a low pH,” she says. “Avoid foaming cleansers and hot water. Always pat your skin dry gently and moisturise right away.” Harsh cleansers, she warns, can undo the benefits of even the best skincare routine by damaging the skin’s acid mantle, making it more vulnerable to irritation and breakouts.
Exfoliation is another area where restraint pays off. “Limit exfoliation to once a week,” says Dr Patwardhan Andrade. “Choose mild chemical exfoliants like lactic acid or fruit enzymes. Avoid scrubs, which can cause micro-tears on dry, sensitive skin. Always follow with a hydrating mask or serum.”
Dr Patwardhan’ Andrade's approach is minimal yet effective. “Vitamin C serums, niacinamide, and gentle exfoliation help revive dull skin,” she explains. “In-clinic options like hydrafacials, light peels, or LED therapy can also boost glow safely in winter, as the skin is less exposed to harsh sunlight.”
Those with eczema, rosacea, or naturally sensitive skin need extra care. “Avoid harsh exfoliants, alcohol-based toners, and long hot showers,” she cautions. “Use barrier-repair creams with soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal or panthenol.” She adds that rosacea patients should avoid sitting near heaters and always apply SPF, even indoors or before cooking. “People underestimate how much heat from cooking or heaters can aggravate rosacea,” she notes.
Dr Patwardhan Andrade also reminds patients that skincare doesn’t stop at the bathroom shelf. “Avoid spicy, hot, and greasy food. Stay hydrated, and avoid alcohol and smoking. These can all trigger inflammation and worsen skin sensitivity.” She recommends taking barrier-building supplements daily to strengthen skin from within.
The cooler months, she says, are the best time for certain dermatological treatments. “Laser resurfacing, deep peels, and microneedling are safer now because sun exposure is lower,” she explains. “Healing is smoother, and the results are better.” However, she emphasises that aftercare is non-negotiable. “Moisturising and sun protection are essential no matter the season.”
Many people assume they can relax their sun protection habits during winter, a big mistake, she says. “Skipping sunscreen is one of the most common errors. UV rays may be less intense, but they’re still present and can cause pigmentation, especially after treatments.”
Other winter mistakes include over-cleansing, skipping moisturiser during the day, and layering too many actives. “Simplicity and hydration are key,” she says. “Your skin doesn’t need a 10-step routine; it needs consistency and balance.”
For UAE residents, the advice is slightly different from colder countries. “The weather here is dry, but not freezing, so focus on hydration and barrier repair rather than heavy occlusive creams,” she advises. “Use a humidifier indoors to combat dryness, drink enough water, and reserve rich, heavy balms for when skin is severely dry or compromised.”
Healthy skin is also a reflection of what happens inside the body. “Diet affects vitamin and mineral levels and influences hormones,” Dr Patwardhan Andrade explains. “High-protein diets and intermittent fasting, which are popular now, can increase renal stress and change hormone levels. High androgen levels, that is, male hormones, can cause acne, hair loss, and hirsutism.”
Exercise, while essential for health, can also impact the skin when paired with extreme diets. “Heavy exercise raises androgen levels further, which can worsen acne in women already prone to breakouts,” she says. “Balance is everything.”
Then there’s stress, the invisible trigger that shows up on the skin long before it’s felt elsewhere. “Stress unbalances almost every hormone in the body,” she says. “It disrupts sleep, slows natural healing, and worsens inflammation.”
Her approach is pragmatic, not prescriptive. “I tell my patients to manage stress in realistic ways: sleep well, eat sensibly, hydrate, and don’t overcomplicate skincare. The skin responds to consistency, not perfection.” Ultimately, she sees winter as an opportunity. “It’s the best time to reset,” Dr Patwardhan Andrade says. “Keep your skincare simple, stay hydrated, manage stress, and nourish your body. Give your skin what it needs, not what trends tell you it should have. That’s how you build real resilience.”
