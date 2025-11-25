Winter Skin Survival: Expert tips for hydration and barrier repair in the UAE

Her approach is pragmatic, not prescriptive. “I tell my patients to manage stress in realistic ways: sleep well, eat sensibly, hydrate, and don’t overcomplicate skincare. The skin responds to consistency, not perfection.” Ultimately, she sees winter as an opportunity. “It’s the best time to reset,” Dr Patwardhan Andrade says. “Keep your skincare simple, stay hydrated, manage stress, and nourish your body. Give your skin what it needs, not what trends tell you it should have. That’s how you build real resilience.”