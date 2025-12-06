Skip the serums: What children’s skincare really means—and why adult products are a no-go

These ingredients can cause redness and irritation for children
Last month, there was a furor.
Actor Shay Mitchel, founder of the travel accessories brand Beis, launched Rini, a new skin care line designed for children. In an Instagram post featuring her own daughter Atlas, Mitchell announced the ‘gentle and new’ brand that ‘parents can trust.’ In the promotional photo, Mitchell’s daughter wore the brand’s pink Hydrating Hydrogen Facial. Instantly, the backlash hit, with many discussing whether skin care for children is necessary at all, and how it forms distorted perceptions around beauty standards and body-image development
Among the thousands of comments left on Mitchell’s post, most argue that skin care for children is wholly unnecessary, while others have concerns around beauty standards and body-image development
However, Mitchell held her ground and told Elle, that skin-care was about creating healthy habits and a self-care routine.
Nevertheless, the debate still continues: In a world of serums, toners and moisturisers, do children really need all this? What do they need to protect their skin?
Most of us already know in adulthood that retinol, salicylic acid or squalene if not tested properly can really trouble our skin with redness and itchiness. So, why would a child be able to handle that?
As the experts say: They do need skincare, but delicate, and what’s tailored to their skin. So, even out of fun, keep the retinol away from them as in that age, they’re tempted and mimic everything they see.
Dr. Gaelle Chalhoub, Specialist Dermatologist at Medcare Medical Centre Palm Jumeirah, explains: “Young ones have a weaker skin barrier and tend to absorb ingredients more easily, which makes them more prone to irritation and side effects,” she says.
It’s important to note that they do not require specialised skincare products like adults do, as Dr. Priyesh Mahender Singh, Specialist Dermatology at Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall emphasises. Their skin is naturally resilient, well-hydrated and renews itself quickly, so they don’t need serums, actives or multi-step routines.
Optional items like lip balm or barrier ointments can help with dryness, but nothing beyond that is medically necessary.
Dr. Jihan Ghali, Dermatologist at Kaya Clinics, adds: “Children require specialised skincare because their skin is thinner, loses moisture faster, and has a less mature barrier compared to adults, making it more prone to irritation and dryness. What they truly need is simple, gentle care: a mild fragrance-free cleanser, a basic moisturiser with barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides or glycerin, and daily mineral sunscreen after 6 months of age.”
Young ones have a weaker skin barrier and tend to absorb ingredients more easily, which makes them more prone to irritation and side effects
For specific conditions:
· Eczema-prone kids: emollients and fragrance-free products
· Diapered infants: zinc-based barrier creams
Moisturisers and sunscreens are one thing, but trouble starts when brands target children and pre-teens with strong actives like retinol, AHAs/BHAs, or vitamin C—packaged in cute, appealing designs. These ingredients are meant for adult skin and, as Dr. Chalhoub warns, can cause irritation, redness, or long-term sensitivity.
Celebrity makeup artist Nawar Raichura echoes this caution: “Skincare brands targeting children is a trend I think needs caution and a lot of responsibility. Young skin doesn’t need strong actives, anti-ageing ingredients, or multi-step routines, so brands that push these ideas onto kids can send the wrong message.”
She emphasises that safe, playful routines can introduce children to self-care positively: “There’s nothing wrong with gentle cleansers, light moisturisers, or fun packaging as long as the formulas are mild and genuinely designed for young, sensitive skin. It should be about protection and good habits, not perfection.”
The best approach is to keep routines extremely simple and avoid fragrances, essential oils, scrubs, toners, and exfoliants, explains Dr Singh. Parents should focus on sun protection, gentle cleansing, and healthy habits rather than multi-step skincare routines. If a child has persistent eczema, dryness, rashes, or early acne, a dermatologist should evaluate them, but otherwise minimal, age-appropriate skincare combined with good nutrition is more than enough.
There’s nothing wrong with gentle cleansers, light moisturisers, or fun packaging as long as the formulas are mild and genuinely designed for young, sensitive skin. These can introduce children to self-care in a positive and playful way. It should be about protection and good habits, not perfection.
Nachura outlines a simple, age-appropriate skincare routine for kids:
Daily essentials:
A very gentle cleanser
A light, fragrance-free moisturiser
SPF when they’re outdoors
Healthy habits:
Gently wash their face twice a day
Apply moisturiser if the skin feels dry
Use SPF when exposed to the sun
Stay hydrated
Avoid picking at their skin
Nutrition matters too:
Good, healthy food is key. As Dr. Singh emphasises, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and proteins, along with adequate water, helps children’s skin stay strong, repair naturally, and supports overall immunity. Nutrient gaps, excess sugar, or dehydration can lead to dryness, dullness, or sensitive skin—issues that no cream or serum alone can fix.
1. Acknowledge their interest
Show that it’s okay to explore beauty safely:
"It’s wonderful that you’re curious about looking after yourself; let’s choose things that are made for your age."
2. Offer age-appropriate alternatives
Parents can provide fun but safe options:
Tinted lip balms
Gentle sheet masks
Clear mascara
Play makeup sets
Simple skincare (cleanser + basic moisturiser)
These allow children to enjoy skincare without exposing them to harsh ingredients.
3. Educate gently
Explain why adult products aren’t suitable yet:
"Some products are made for grown-up skin, and your skin is perfect just the way it is."
4. Encourage confidence
Use this as an opportunity to build emotional foundations. Beauty should feel fun and creative, not like something to “fix.” Redirecting curiosity into safe choices nurtures confidence and a healthy understanding of self-care.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox