Skip the serums: What children’s skincare really means—and why adult products are a no-go

Actor Shay Mitchel, founder of the travel accessories brand Beis, launched Rini, a new skin care line designed for children. In an Instagram post featuring her own daughter Atlas, Mitchell announced the ‘gentle and new’ brand that ‘parents can trust.’ In the promotional photo, Mitchell’s daughter wore the brand’s pink Hydrating Hydrogen Facial. Instantly, the backlash hit, with many discussing whether skin care for children is necessary at all, and how it forms distorted perceptions around beauty standards and body-image development