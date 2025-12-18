Stay safe this winter: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence issues guidelines

Campaign focuses on home, road, and outdoor safety during rainfall and low temperatures
Abu Dhabi: In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and several strategic partners, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched the “Winter Safety” campaign. The initiative aims to raise community awareness of seasonal accident risks and encourage safe practices during winter activities. It is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and protect lives and property by delivering advanced safety and civil protection services, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a capital of security and stability.
The campaign targets all segments of society—including families, drivers, students, workers, senior citizens, and people of determination—with the goal of enhancing safety during the winter season. The Authority emphasises the importance of checking smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and ensuring regular maintenance of firefighting equipment to guarantee readiness and a swift emergency response.
The campaign adopts a proactive approach, focusing on an integrated preventive system that strengthens community awareness through continuous educational programmes. These programmes empower individuals to take preventive measures at homes, camps, and other facilities throughout the winter season.
The initiative embodies the Authority’s strategic goal of “community awareness and preventive safety” and reaches the public through activities in schools, shopping malls, and camps, alongside digital awareness materials offering practical guidance on safety and preparedness, focusing on common winter-related incidents.
Innovative content promotes a culture of prevention at home, in vehicles, and in camps, highlighting the role of Civil Defence in protecting lives and property during rainy periods and low temperatures. Awareness videos, brochures, and social media posts address key topics: home safety, safe use of heating devices, and pedestrian safety to prevent slips and falls.
The campaign provides guidance for camps and vehicles, including emergency kits and instructions for handling emergencies. It also covers winter sports safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and the importance of detectors in residences. Evacuation plans for storms, floods, and heavy rainfall are highlighted, along with proper conduct while travelling or using public transport. Media outlets are urged to coordinate with official authorities for verified updates.
The Authority advises the public to prepare and secure camping sites, follow safe heating guidelines, monitor weather warnings, and report emergencies to official authorities. Safe use of stoves, barbecues, and heaters is stressed, along with precautions during fog, heavy rain, and flooding to avoid suffocation, poisoning, or accidents.
Winter weather and heavy rainfall require caution while driving—avoid excessive speed and sudden braking—and securing homes by disconnecting electricity when necessary and clearing drainage systems. Personal safety tips include wearing appropriate clothing, avoiding stagnant water, and preparing for emergencies such as power outages.
At home:
Electricity: Disconnect appliances, avoid touching wet devices or dangling wires, and avoid using landline phones during thunderstorms.
Drainage: Monitor channels and manholes to prevent water accumulation.
Supplies: Stock water and food for emergencies.
Heating: Use charcoal or gas heaters cautiously to prevent carbon monoxide leaks.
While driving:
Vehicle inspection: Check tires, windshield wipers, and lights.
Speed: Reduce speed, avoid sudden braking, and use lower gears to decelerate gradually.
Before heavy rain, flooding, or thunderstorms:
Monitor weather changes and follow official bulletins.
Maintain electrical wiring and drainage systems.
Ensure first-aid and emergency kits are ready, with backup lighting.
Keep children indoors and secure outdoor items.
If at home:
Monitor weather updates via official channels.
Inspect drainage channels and manholes.
Disconnect household electricity during storms.
Avoid touching metal, electrical devices, or water taps.
Stay indoors, away from windows and doors; do not allow children outside.
Follow evacuation instructions immediately.
Avoid showering, and use mobile or cordless phones if necessary.
If outdoors:
Avoid tall trees, poles, and towers.
Stay away from beaches, rivers, valleys, dams, and ponds.
Seek safe locations and avoid power lines.
Do not swim during storms; avoid flowing water.
Avoid using mobile phones except in emergencies; landlines are safer.
Do not attempt to restore electricity; contact authorities.
Follow evacuation instructions from authorities.
If driving:
Monitor weather and follow updates.
Drive cautiously, reduce speed, avoid overtaking, and use headlights.
Avoid flooded areas and maintain safe distance between vehicles.
Use hazard lights only for warnings; ensure clear visibility.
Pull over safely if needed and inform family.
Avoid crossing water deeper than knee height.
