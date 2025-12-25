3 Abu Dhabi’s must-visit pop-ups to visit this winter

If you need some quiet coffee moments, our guide can help you this winter
Winter in Abu Dhabi always brings out the city’s softer side, and this season, a handful of pop-ups are doing it especially well. From cultural settings to quiet coffee moments, these three winter pop-ups are the kind you visit once then find yourself returning to without even planning to.
ARC was one of those places I didn’t expect to linger at, but somehow did. Set within Saadiyat’s cultural district, it’s centred around pizza, but the experience goes beyond just food.
I went in planning a casual bite and ended up staying longer than expected, sharing slices while watching the space slowly fill as the evening went on.
There’s an ease to it—the winter air, the open setting, the steady rhythm of conversations—that makes it feel like a place designed for unhurried dinners.
It’s ideal for nights when you want something relaxed but still considered, where good pizza and atmosphere carry equal weight.
TRIO at Louvre Abu Dhabi feels completely different, yet just as memorable.
Visiting the Louvre in winter is always special, but stopping by TRIO turns it into a full experience rather than just a museum visit.
Sitting under the dome with a warm drink in hand, surrounded by art, architecture, and soft light filtering through, felt quietly cinematic.
It’s not rushed, and it’s not flashy—it’s one of those moments where you realise Abu Dhabi does atmosphere exceptionally well.
I’d recommend going closer to sunset, when the light changes and everything slows down just enough to notice it.
Bayn Coffee at the Abrahamic Family House is the most peaceful of the three, and possibly the one that stayed with me the longest.
Opening from late afternoon, it feels best experienced as the day starts to wind down.
I went closer to sunset, when the light softened and the space felt even more contemplative.
The setting naturally slows you down after coffee; I found myself walking around longer than planned, taking in the architecture and the quiet.
It’s not a pop-up you rush through or visit for trends—it’s one you arrive at gently, as the city transitions into evening.
What I loved most about these winter pop-ups is how different they feel from one another, yet how well they capture the season.
None of them feel temporary in spirit, even if they are seasonal.
They’re places you don’t rush through—you sit, observe, and let winter in Abu Dhabi do what it does best: slow everything down.
