Craving caffeine fix? Top 5 must-visit coffee spots in Abu Dhabi this week

Top-tier brews, aesthetic interiors, and that undeniable “I’m a coffee person now” energy
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has officially entered its main character era — and coffee is the beloved co-star. From industrial-chic roasteries with notes of Ethiopian single-origin coffee to matcha spots where the foam is as artful as the clientele, the capital’s café scene is not just buzzing — it’s fully caffeinated and camera-ready.
This week, I sipped, savoured, and Instagram-story-tested five spots that deliver on the holy trinity of modern café culture: top-tier brews, aesthetic interiors, and that undeniable “I’m a coffee person now” energy.
Whether you're sealing business deals or soul-searching over matcha, these cafés aren’t just serving drinks — they’re serving vibes.
Here are my five Abu Dhabi cafés you’ll be recommending before you even finish your first cup.
Why visit: Nestled inside Al Maryah Tower, Daily Press brings together refined interiors and premium brews in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s business district. It’s a go-to spot for a quick caffeine break between meetings or a slow, stylish morning.
What to try: Their DP signature coffee and mini bites — a local favorite duo worth savouring.
Vibe: Sophisticated and minimal, with natural light and a professional yet relaxed atmosphere.
Average spend: Dh20 – 100
Why visit: A local roastery with cult status among coffee enthusiasts. LMTD combines science and artistry in every cup, and its desserts have become social-media sensations.
What to try: Their V60 hand brews — available in different origins and flavor profiles — are a must for anyone who enjoys exploring nuanced coffee notes.
Vibe: Industrial-chic and refined — ideal for writing sessions or catching up with fellow coffee lovers.
Average spend: Dh20 – 100
Why visit: Over on Saadiyat, Mill Café feels like a hidden coastal retreat — airy, minimal, and effortlessly elegant. It’s the kind of spot where you’ll lose track of time between sips and sea-breeze.
What to try: Their iconic Mill Signature Cake with V60 — the ultimate comfort combo.
Vibe: Light, feminine, and serene — perfect for a peaceful morning or a seaside dessert break.
Average spend: Dh20 – 100
Why visit: Recently relocated to Art House in Al Bateen, Two Blends merges creativity and caffeine in one stylish space. It’s a favorite among Abu Dhabi’s matcha fans.
What to try: The Vanilla Matcha Latte — creamy, aromatic, and refreshingly green.
Vibe: Trendy, youthful, and art-driven — great for lifestyle shots.
Average spend: Dh 20 – 100
5. Cartel Coffee Roasters – Al Bateen
Why visit: One of Abu Dhabi’s OG specialty coffee pioneers, Cartel continues to set the standard for expertly roasted beans and meticulous brewing.
What to try: The V60 Pour-Over — a handcrafted experience showcasing their locally roasted beans.
Vibe: Industrial and minimalist, with a strong aroma of freshly ground coffee a paradise for true coffee connoisseurs.
Average spend: Dh 20 – 100
