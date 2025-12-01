GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Craving caffeine fix? Top 5 must-visit coffee spots in Abu Dhabi this week

Top-tier brews, aesthetic interiors, and that undeniable “I’m a coffee person now” energy

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Senior Social Media Specialist
2 MIN READ
Whether you're sealing business deals or soul-searching over matcha, these cafés aren’t just serving drinks — they’re serving vibes.
Whether you're sealing business deals or soul-searching over matcha, these cafés aren’t just serving drinks — they’re serving vibes.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Abu Dhabi has officially entered its main character era — and coffee is the beloved co-star. From industrial-chic roasteries with notes of Ethiopian single-origin coffee to matcha spots where the foam is as artful as the clientele, the capital’s café scene is not just buzzing — it’s fully caffeinated and camera-ready.

This week, I sipped, savoured, and Instagram-story-tested five spots that deliver on the holy trinity of modern café culture: top-tier brews, aesthetic interiors, and that undeniable “I’m a coffee person now” energy.

Whether you're sealing business deals or soul-searching over matcha, these cafés aren’t just serving drinks — they’re serving vibes.

Here are my five Abu Dhabi cafés you’ll be recommending before you even finish your first cup.

1. Daily Press Café – Al Maryah Tower

Why visit: Nestled inside Al Maryah Tower, Daily Press brings together refined interiors and premium brews in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s business district. It’s a go-to spot for a quick caffeine break between meetings or a slow, stylish morning.

What to try: Their DP signature coffee and mini bites — a local favorite duo worth savouring.

Vibe: Sophisticated and minimal, with natural light and a professional yet relaxed atmosphere.

Average spend: Dh20 – 100

2. LMTD Café – Al Bateen

Why visit: A local roastery with cult status among coffee enthusiasts. LMTD combines science and artistry in every cup, and its desserts have become social-media sensations.

What to try: Their V60 hand brews — available in different origins and flavor profiles — are a must for anyone who enjoys exploring nuanced coffee notes.

Vibe: Industrial-chic and refined — ideal for writing sessions or catching up with fellow coffee lovers.

Average spend: Dh20 – 100

3. Mill Café (Mill UAE) – Saadiyat Island

Why visit: Over on Saadiyat, Mill Café feels like a hidden coastal retreat — airy, minimal, and effortlessly elegant. It’s the kind of spot where you’ll lose track of time between sips and sea-breeze.

What to try: Their iconic Mill Signature Cake with V60 — the ultimate comfort combo.

Vibe: Light, feminine, and serene — perfect for a peaceful morning or a seaside dessert break.

Average spend: Dh20 – 100

4. Two Blends – Art House, Al Bateen

Why visit: Recently relocated to Art House in Al Bateen, Two Blends merges creativity and caffeine in one stylish space. It’s a favorite among Abu Dhabi’s matcha fans.

What to try: The Vanilla Matcha Latte — creamy, aromatic, and refreshingly green.

Vibe: Trendy, youthful, and art-driven — great for lifestyle shots.

Average spend: Dh 20 – 100

5. Cartel Coffee Roasters – Al Bateen

Why visit: One of Abu Dhabi’s OG specialty coffee pioneers, Cartel continues to set the standard for expertly roasted beans and meticulous brewing.

What to try: The V60 Pour-Over — a handcrafted experience showcasing their locally roasted beans.

Vibe: Industrial and minimalist, with a strong aroma of freshly ground coffee a paradise for true coffee connoisseurs.

Average spend: Dh 20 – 100

Related Topics:
lifestyleAbu DhabiFood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Mars300 will mark the first attempt to place human remains around another planet.

Spend eternity orbiting Mars for as little as $25,000

1m read
Did you know, matcha did not originate in Japan?

Who should not be drinking matcha?

7m read
Nowadays, a day out with friends or a breakfast plan is just as much about the decor as it is about the food.

9 pretty Sharjah cafes that won't break the bank

4m read
The 2025 shortlist by Collins Dictionary highlights a range of words that have emerged in the past year to pithily reflect the changing world around us.

‘Vibe coding’ is Collins dictionary word of the year

2m read