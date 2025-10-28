Sheikh Hamdan visits newly opened restaurant Carbone Dubai at Atlantis The Royal in UAE

In an Instagram reel, the royalty is seen waving and making an exit after a meal
Dubai: The Italian-American restaurant Carbone Dubai, located at Atlantis The Royal, has just received what many consider the city’s most coveted endorsement — a visit from royalty.
In a recent Instagram reel posted by the hotel, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, was seen waving to guests as he exited the restaurant with his team.
His appearance instantly set social media abuzz, with many calling it the ultimate stamp of approval.
Carbone Dubai, a sister outpost of the cult New York restaurant, has already established itself as a magnet for celebrities, gourmands, and the city’s tastemakers.
A visit from the Crown Prince is expected to further boost its prestige and reservation demand — a phenomenon often referred to locally as the “Fazza effect.”
This is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has spotlighted Dubai’s culinary scene. Affectionately known as Fazza, he is widely admired for his support of homegrown and international dining concepts across the city. His previous appearances at La Maison Ani, Gigi and other trending venues often lead to a surge in popularity, with restaurants experiencing an immediate uptick in attention and footfall.
In several instances, diners have shared stories of Sheikh Hamdan generously paying their bills as an unexpected and thoughtful gesture.
His presence at Carbone is yet another indicator of Dubai’s growing stature as a global culinary capital — where food, luxury, and culture converge under one glittering skyline.
