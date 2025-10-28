GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan visits newly opened restaurant Carbone Dubai at Atlantis The Royal in UAE

In an Instagram reel, the royalty is seen waving and making an exit after a meal

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Carbone
Dubai: The Italian-American restaurant Carbone Dubai, located at Atlantis The Royal, has just received what many consider the city’s most coveted endorsement — a visit from royalty.

In a recent Instagram reel posted by the hotel, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, was seen waving to guests as he exited the restaurant with his team.

His appearance instantly set social media abuzz, with many calling it the ultimate stamp of approval.

Carbone Dubai, a sister outpost of the cult New York restaurant, has already established itself as a magnet for celebrities, gourmands, and the city’s tastemakers.

A visit from the Crown Prince is expected to further boost its prestige and reservation demand — a phenomenon often referred to locally as the “Fazza effect.”

This is not the first time Sheikh Hamdan has spotlighted Dubai’s culinary scene. Affectionately known as Fazza, he is widely admired for his support of homegrown and international dining concepts across the city. His previous appearances at La Maison Ani, Gigi and other trending venues often lead to a surge in popularity, with restaurants experiencing an immediate uptick in attention and footfall.

In several instances, diners have shared stories of Sheikh Hamdan generously paying their bills as an unexpected and thoughtful gesture.

His presence at Carbone is yet another indicator of Dubai’s growing stature as a global culinary capital — where food, luxury, and culture converge under one glittering skyline.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
