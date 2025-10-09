But Jenny is clear: luxury is also about restraint.

“Bathrooms should be serene. Hidden storage is essential. Fully tiled or wallpapered, with art—it should feel like an extension of your bedroom, not a cold box.” And she has strong opinions on metals, color, and bling: “I don’t like anything too white and shiny. Soft bronzes, brushed champagnes, subtlety—those make interiors timeless.” In Dubai, that’s a radical tip for a city that sometimes opts for more is more.

Practicality never takes a backseat, even in glamour. “Checking access is really important. You don’t want to fall in love with a sofa only to find it won’t fit in the lift. Scale and proportion are everything. We once created a 120-inch bed in a tiny bedroom that still felt spacious. You’ve got to see it in your head first,” she explains.

Jenny’s interiors are all about layering textures and personal details.

“It’s all about key pieces. Layer fabrics, textures, and trimmings. You can make a real statement with luxury cushions, even outdoors. We’ve used quite a lot of those on yachts as well,” she says.

Art, lighting, and bespoke furniture are woven seamlessly, so everything—from rugs inspired by the undulating ocean to hand-blown glass chandeliers—feels luxurious but purposeful.

And despite designing homes that make even Dubai's Jumeirah Janes' pause, Jenny is refreshingly grounded.

“Trust your interior designer. It’s a personal journey. You don’t have to micromanage everything. Let them do their job—you’ll get the best result.” Her clients know she’s hands-on from concept to installation, navigating every curve, pivot, and glittering whimsy along the way.

When asked for her top three tips, Jenny doesn’t flinch: “Check access. Trust your designer. Think about the room holistically, not piece by piece. It all has to work together, like a harmonious entity.”

And if you’re wondering whether she ever bows to fleeting trends, the answer is a firm no.

“Home should be a unique reflection of the people who live there. Don’t buy what everyone else has.”

So next time you’re wrestling a sofa up a Dubai service lift, remember: there’s a method to the madness, a luxe interior designer like Jenny who can make it all seamless—and yes, she has probably seen it all before.