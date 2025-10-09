British interior designer Jenny Weiss’ spills insider tips on how to make your space shine
Dubai: Remember that iconic Friends scene where Ross wrestles a gigantic sofa up a narrow staircase, screaming, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”?
Well, welcome to real-life interior design in Dubai, where even the most lavish homes can throw up a logistical curveball. You over-sized sofa might just not fit into your service lift in your apartment! But if you want your lavish home to feel effortlessly luxurious, you call Jenny Weiss.
Jenny, of Hill House Interiors who has flown into Dubai for her clients in the last three decades, has masterminded the interiors of some of the most opulent homes in the city, including a 3,000-square-foot Atlantis The Royal Residences apartment that’s equal parts plush, practical, and absolutely Instagrammable.
And yes, she’s seen her fair share of “pivot” moments: “Scale can work in two ways. Some people are a little scared of scale and bring in a piece that looks too small. Or they might go to a showroom and not realise it won’t fit through the front door or that lift. Then someone has to walk it up 22 floors,” she laughs.
It’s this mix of theatrical drama and real-world savvy that defines Jenny’s approach.
“We care enormously about our clients, and we care how the project is going to look and that it looks how we all imagine it’s going to look,” she says.
Her ethos is simple: luxury isn’t just shiny surfaces—it’s experience, flow, and personal touches.
Take the Atlantis The Royal residence itself. “When we finished it, the clients loved it so much. They’ve got three teenage boys who all said, ‘Mom, Dad, you are not renting this out to anyone. We want to be here.’ The location was stunning, but it had to feel like a home,” Jenny recalls.
From champagne-coloured wall finishes to custom panels hiding unsightly manifolds, every detail was curated for impact and functionality.
“If someone wanted to get into the practical elements, it wasn’t difficult—but you have to make a great first impression as you walk in.”
And Dubai, of course, demands a little drama. Jenny chuckles, “People often make outlandish demands—it’s often around pets. People say, ‘Make this gorgeous and safe for my dog. I need a dog shower.’ Or they want a piece of furniture made with an heirloom piece of jewelry set into it. If someone wants it, we can do that.” Luxury is never boring, and there’s always room for whimsy.
But Jenny is clear: luxury is also about restraint.
“Bathrooms should be serene. Hidden storage is essential. Fully tiled or wallpapered, with art—it should feel like an extension of your bedroom, not a cold box.” And she has strong opinions on metals, color, and bling: “I don’t like anything too white and shiny. Soft bronzes, brushed champagnes, subtlety—those make interiors timeless.” In Dubai, that’s a radical tip for a city that sometimes opts for more is more.
Practicality never takes a backseat, even in glamour. “Checking access is really important. You don’t want to fall in love with a sofa only to find it won’t fit in the lift. Scale and proportion are everything. We once created a 120-inch bed in a tiny bedroom that still felt spacious. You’ve got to see it in your head first,” she explains.
Jenny’s interiors are all about layering textures and personal details.
“It’s all about key pieces. Layer fabrics, textures, and trimmings. You can make a real statement with luxury cushions, even outdoors. We’ve used quite a lot of those on yachts as well,” she says.
Art, lighting, and bespoke furniture are woven seamlessly, so everything—from rugs inspired by the undulating ocean to hand-blown glass chandeliers—feels luxurious but purposeful.
And despite designing homes that make even Dubai's Jumeirah Janes' pause, Jenny is refreshingly grounded.
“Trust your interior designer. It’s a personal journey. You don’t have to micromanage everything. Let them do their job—you’ll get the best result.” Her clients know she’s hands-on from concept to installation, navigating every curve, pivot, and glittering whimsy along the way.
When asked for her top three tips, Jenny doesn’t flinch: “Check access. Trust your designer. Think about the room holistically, not piece by piece. It all has to work together, like a harmonious entity.”
And if you’re wondering whether she ever bows to fleeting trends, the answer is a firm no.
“Home should be a unique reflection of the people who live there. Don’t buy what everyone else has.”
So next time you’re wrestling a sofa up a Dubai service lift, remember: there’s a method to the madness, a luxe interior designer like Jenny who can make it all seamless—and yes, she has probably seen it all before.
