Inside Dubai’s stunning Al Barsha villa near Mall of the Emirates – Dh400,000 yearly rent

Tour Ben Bandari's family villa which is also his safe sanctuary with calming ivory tones
Dubai: When you think of Dubai’s luxury homes, you imagine towering glass penthouses and sprawling sea-facing villas. But for Million Dollar Listing UAE star Ben Bandari, home where his two young children and their mother stay is something far more personal — a calm, white haven tucked away in Al Barsha, one of Dubai’s most quietly elegant communities.
“I love that it’s bright and open,” says Bandari, gesturing around the airy living space done entirely in ivory.
“White isn’t a colour, it’s my favourite shade. It makes the whole space feel peaceful and balanced.”
The four-bedroom villa feels both chic and lived-in.
The ground floor houses a sunlit living room, dining space, and a semi-open kitchen — complete with a breakfast counter where his kids chat while their mother or the nannies bustle around.
“We’ve got two nannies who help us — their rooms are on the ground floor,” he adds, pointing to the quiet corner of the house.
Upstairs, the bedrooms are spacious yet minimalist. When asked which corner of the home he loves most, Bandari doesn’t hesitate: “My happy place is where my kids are — usually sitting on their beds with their iPads. I just sit next to them with my arm around them. That’s home for me.”
The garden, too, gets its fair share of love. “The kids play football there, and we have a small dog that runs around. We do barbecues when the weather’s nice. It’s simple, family fun,” he smiles.
As one of the UAE’s top real estate professionals, Bandari who has co-produced Million Dollar Listing UAE along with Image Nation Abu Dhabi practises what he preaches. “Location is everything. You could have the most beautiful villa, but if it’s in the wrong area, it loses value.”
Al Barsha, he says, works perfectly for his young family. “There’s a park around the corner with a basketball court and football pitch. Mall of the Emirates is minutes away, so if the nannies need groceries, they can just walk.”
Rents in the area hover around Dh2500,000 to Dh400,000 a year, and Bandari admits it’s steep — but also strategic.
“This villa costs around Dh400,000 to rent, and it makes sense for now because I’m building my own property. It would cost me half to build what I’d otherwise buy on the market.”
His logic is purely financial. “Why pay a premium when you can build for less and still have a home that’s exactly how you want it? I’ve bought 17 properties in total — all when prices were low. Mostly one- and two-bedrooms that I rent out. The yields are fantastic.”
As someone who’s been in the real estate game for over two decades, Bandari has seen Dubai’s evolution firsthand — from the early days of Dubai Marina to the rise of branded residences like Versace and Bulgari.
“There’s a certain quality that comes with a branded residence,” he explains.
“Just like buying a Mercedes — you know what you’re getting. I was Head of Sales and Marketing at Palazzo Versace, and everything there, from the marble to the detailing, was imported from Italy. You pay a premium, but you also get superior quality.”
When asked for investment advice, Bandari is firm: “It depends on your goal. If you’re looking for capital appreciation, go for off-plan properties with good payment plans. If you want stability, a ready property is safer. But always, always do your due diligence — check master plans, talk to trusted brokers, and understand the area.”
Despite his multimillion-dirham portfolio, Bandari’s relationship with money remains grounded. “I’ve been poor and I’ve been rich — and I prefer to be rich,” he laughs.
“But honestly, money is just a byproduct. Integrity and reputation matter more. My first client from 2002 is still my client today.”
As the cameras roll for Million Dollar Listing UAE season two — shot between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London — Bandari says his home remains his sanctuary.
“This is my calm space. After all the deals and drama, I come back here, to my white walls and my kids. That’s happiness.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox