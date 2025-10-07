Inside Dubai’s stunning Al Barsha villa near Mall of the Emirates – Dh400,000 yearly rent

Dubai: When you think of Dubai’s luxury homes, you imagine towering glass penthouses and sprawling sea-facing villas. But for Million Dollar Listing UAE star Ben Bandari, home where his two young children and their mother stay is something far more personal — a calm, white haven tucked away in Al Barsha, one of Dubai’s most quietly elegant communities.

“I love that it’s bright and open,” says Bandari, gesturing around the airy living space done entirely in ivory.

“White isn’t a colour, it’s my favourite shade. It makes the whole space feel peaceful and balanced.”

The four-bedroom villa feels both chic and lived-in.

The ground floor houses a sunlit living room, dining space, and a semi-open kitchen — complete with a breakfast counter where his kids chat while their mother or the nannies bustle around.