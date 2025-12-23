Million Dollar Listing UAE star gets real about challenges of cracking a male-led field
Dubai: Move over, Dubai bling—there’s a new queen in town, and she’s selling more than luxury homes. Meet Sarah Serhan, the savvy real estate broker turned reality TV star, and the newest cast member of Million Dollar Listing UAE Season 2.
“It’s so exciting. It was such an opportunity for me, first to film with the veterans… I’m very proud, and I’m very happy to be filming with such huge personalities. So it’s very, very exciting to be the new cast. And, yeah, I’m loving that,” she said over a zoom video call.
But don’t be fooled—being the newbie on this Starzplay show packed with real estate heavyweights wasn’t exactly a red carpet stroll.
“Some of the other cast members were extremely threatened by me… I’ve only been doing real estate for four years, and to be where I am right now in such a short period of time… There are people that do it for 10 and 12 years, and they’re not even halfway of accomplishing what I’ve accomplished.”
The Real hustle behind the Million Dollar Listing UAE
If you think real estate in Dubai is all yachts and caviar, think again. Sarah is here to bust the myth.
“A lot of people around the world, they assume that we real estate brokers are just like robots and the money flows from the sky. It doesn’t work like that… I want you to connect with me as Sarah, not this broker ... You have to work hard for this!"
And filming wasn’t exactly a walk in the marina either. Between showing multimillion-dollar properties and navigating reality TV drama, Sarah faced moments that made her consider throwing in the towel.
“While we were filming, I was so frustrated that I even wanted to quit my job… sometimes you need to balance your feelings with your brain, like my brain tells me you need to work. My heart is telling me I don’t need to do this anymore. That’s how brutal it is.”
Yet, she thrives on being unapologetically herself.
“If I’m going to give you my feedback… you’re going to hear my opinion, whether you like it or not. Accept it. Accept it. You don’t want to accept it, that’s your problem… Some people would rather keep their opinion to themselves rather than giving positive criticism.”
Breaking glass ceilings in heels
Dubai real estate isn’t for the faint-hearted, especially if you’re a woman in a men-dominated field. But Sarah wears confidence like designer heels. “This is a men-dominated industry… when I see other young women that want to join the industry, I feel so happy… I’ve taken them in like my family. I want them to be better versions of me… I feel happy that I’m encouraging other young women to be involved in this.”
The competition is fierce, even among friends. “Ben Bandari and Riyad Gohar … they are extremely competitive. So if you’ve seen season one, you’ll see how competitive they were. And sometimes it can get a bit personal.” But Sarah’s motto? Success is the best revenge.
Dubai dreams, elevated
Sarah’s journey from New Zealand to Dubai at age 23 was nothing short of audacious.
“I never thought that I was staying in Dubai for that long… with time, you need to have high emotional and high social intelligence… My experience in the UAE… has helped me so much to be where I am right now. I never thought that I’d be on TV. Ever, ever, ever… My plan is for the world to recognise me as a woman from the Middle East who is respected, successful, family-oriented.”
She’s not just selling properties; she’s selling a story of ambition, resilience, and unapologetic glamour. And now, thanks to Million Dollar Listing, viewers get a front-row seat to her hustle, her drama, and her sparkle.
Insider tips from an expert
When it comes to buying in Dubai, Sarah doesn’t hold back. “Location is extremely important… Also, supply and demand. If there is an oversupply, the demand will be less… So location, view, supply and demand. That’s it, very simple, and work with the right broker. Please hire the right broker.”
And for those thinking about investing?
“Villa, yeah… There’s a shortage on villas in Dubai. So you can never go wrong as an investor, whether you want to sell it, whether you want to rent it out… you’re going to make money.”
A star is born
From corporate HR to real estate powerhouse to reality TV star, Sarah’s story is proof that ambition, brains, and a little sass can take you anywhere—especially in Dubai. Season 2 of Million Dollar Listing hits screens on December 10th, and one thing’s for sure: you’re not just watching deals get made—you’re watching a Dubai success story in heels.
“This is a huge advantage… I really want to be a role model for other people, men and women, that want to be in this field. I want them to understand what we go through. I want them to be better versions of me,” she says.
Million Dollar Listing UAE is streaming now on Starzplay
