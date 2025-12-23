Dubai: Move over, Dubai bling—there’s a new queen in town, and she’s selling more than luxury homes. Meet Sarah Serhan, the savvy real estate broker turned reality TV star, and the newest cast member of Million Dollar Listing UAE Season 2.

“It’s so exciting. It was such an opportunity for me, first to film with the veterans… I’m very proud, and I’m very happy to be filming with such huge personalities. So it’s very, very exciting to be the new cast. And, yeah, I’m loving that,” she said over a zoom video call.

But don’t be fooled—being the newbie on this Starzplay show packed with real estate heavyweights wasn’t exactly a red carpet stroll.

“Some of the other cast members were extremely threatened by me… I’ve only been doing real estate for four years, and to be where I am right now in such a short period of time… There are people that do it for 10 and 12 years, and they’re not even halfway of accomplishing what I’ve accomplished.”

The Real hustle behind the Million Dollar Listing UAE

If you think real estate in Dubai is all yachts and caviar, think again. Sarah is here to bust the myth.

“A lot of people around the world, they assume that we real estate brokers are just like robots and the money flows from the sky. It doesn’t work like that… I want you to connect with me as Sarah, not this broker ... You have to work hard for this!"

And filming wasn’t exactly a walk in the marina either. Between showing multimillion-dollar properties and navigating reality TV drama, Sarah faced moments that made her consider throwing in the towel.