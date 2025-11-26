Dubai: Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, doesn’t bother with breakfast. Not because his schedule is packed, but because he wakes up in motion — ideas first, food later.

“I normally wake up with too many ideas in my head and don’t have time to have breakfast,” he laughs as he settles into our conversation. Intermittent fasting may be wellness culture’s favourite fad, but for Findlay, imagination is the real fuel.

And Abu Dhabi has been dining well on it.

Over the past seven years, he has quietly — and at times audaciously — rewritten the entertainment DNA of the UAE capital. He has helped turn Yas Island into a global family destination, launched world-class attractions such as Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, expanded Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld, and set in motion a Harry Potter–themed land. Most recently, he delivered two headline-making coups: a Disney experience coming to Abu Dhabi and a fully immersive Stranger Things: The Experience.