The CEO, who oversees Dubai’s biggest entertainment assets including Global Village, Real Madrid World, and Roxy Cinemas, believes that Disney’s Abu Dhabi venture will add healthy competition — one that ultimately benefits everyone in the region. Eiroa likened it to the Florida model, where several parks — Disney, Universal, and others — coexist and thrive by expanding the destination’s overall draw.

Eiroa’s comments came during an interview with Gulf News following the unveiling of a life-sized statue of global superstar Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid World in Dubai. His company also manages some of the UAE’s most beloved attractions — from The Green Planet to Roxy Cinemas.

"The more competitors you have in the region, the more you have to improve yourself. You have to make things better, right? Because otherwise, you lose customers. But this is a challenge for everybody, not only for us, but for everybody. That is a good challenge, because it will make us stronger and better.”

“At the end, what you create is a destination, and the more offering that you have, the more offers you have, the more entertainment options, the more people will come to the region," he added.

