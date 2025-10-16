Competition fuels innovation, says Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO in an exclusive chat
Dubai: The UAE’s entertainment landscape is set for a seismic shift with Disney’s much-anticipated entry into Abu Dhabi, and one of Dubai’s top entertainment leaders believes this can only be good news.
The CEO, who oversees Dubai’s biggest entertainment assets including Global Village, Real Madrid World, and Roxy Cinemas, believes that Disney’s Abu Dhabi venture will add healthy competition — one that ultimately benefits everyone in the region. Eiroa likened it to the Florida model, where several parks — Disney, Universal, and others — coexist and thrive by expanding the destination’s overall draw.
“I always compare the expansion of theme parks in Abu Dhabi or in Dubai or in other emirates, to what happened in Orlando, in Florida,” said Eiroa in an interview with Gulf News.
“At the end, what you create is a destination, and the more offering that you have, the more offers you have, the more entertainment options, the more people will come to the region," he added.
He sees it as part of a larger evolution that positions the UAE as a world-class leisure destination.
"The more competitors you have in the region, the more you have to improve yourself. You have to make things better, right? Because otherwise, you lose customers. But this is a challenge for everybody, not only for us, but for everybody. That is a good challenge, because it will make us stronger and better.”
Eiroa’s comments came during an interview with Gulf News following the unveiling of a life-sized statue of global superstar Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid World in Dubai. His company also manages some of the UAE’s most beloved attractions — from The Green Planet to Roxy Cinemas.
Together, these destinations form the backbone of Dubai’s family leisure industry, drawing millions of visitors from across the region and the world.
Last season alone, Global Village welcomed a record 10.5 million visitors in six and a half months, a testament to Dubai’s appeal as an inclusive entertainment destination.
“Global Village represents the spirit of Dubai in a perfect way,” said Eiroa earlier. “It’s a melting pot of different cultures, different people… and we take a lot of care to make it affordable for everyone.”
Disney’s Abu Dhabi debut, he explained, will not diminish that success but rather amplify it. By creating multiple anchor attractions across different emirates, the UAE is collectively shaping itself into a world-class entertainment corridor.
Under Eiroa’s leadership, Dubai Holding Entertainment has embraced this spirit of expansion. The group is currently developing a new themed glamping experience at Dubai Parks and Resorts and adding ten new attractions to Riverland, including immersive restaurants, pirate shows, escape rooms, and virtual racing simulators.
“We are continuously thinking about what is next,” he said. “We are redefining entertainment in the region, in the country, and in the city.”
As Disney prepares to plant its flag in Abu Dhabi, Eiroa’s perspective captures a broader truth about the UAE’s entertainment evolution: competition fuels innovation.
And for Dubai Holding Entertainment, that means doubling down on creativity, inclusivity, and world-class experiences — ensuring the UAE remains the region’s undisputed capital of fun.
