GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Why Disney’s Abu Dhabi park will be great for Dubai, according to Entertainment CEO

Competition fuels innovation, says Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO in an exclusive chat

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
For the first time ever, water will be part of a Disney castle design. Set on Yas Island, this world-first feature reflects the city’s unique island setting.
For the first time ever, water will be part of a Disney castle design. Set on Yas Island, this world-first feature reflects the city’s unique island setting.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s entertainment landscape is set for a seismic shift with Disney’s much-anticipated entry into Abu Dhabi, and one of Dubai’s top entertainment leaders believes this can only be good news.

The CEO, who oversees Dubai’s biggest entertainment assets including Global Village, Real Madrid World, and Roxy Cinemas, believes that Disney’s Abu Dhabi venture will add healthy competition — one that ultimately benefits everyone in the region. Eiroa likened it to the Florida model, where several parks — Disney, Universal, and others — coexist and thrive by expanding the destination’s overall draw.

“I always compare the expansion of theme parks in Abu Dhabi or in Dubai or in other emirates, to what happened in Orlando, in Florida,” said Eiroa in an interview with Gulf News.

“At the end, what you create is a destination, and the more offering that you have, the more offers you have, the more entertainment options, the more people will come to the region," he added.

He sees it as part of a larger evolution that positions the UAE as a world-class leisure destination.

"The more competitors you have in the region, the more you have to improve yourself. You have to make things better, right? Because otherwise, you lose customers. But this is a challenge for everybody, not only for us, but for everybody. That is a good challenge, because it will make us stronger and better.”

Eiroa’s comments came during an interview with Gulf News following the unveiling of  a life-sized statue of global superstar Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid World in Dubai. His company also manages some of the UAE’s most beloved attractions — from The Green Planet to Roxy Cinemas.

Together, these destinations form the backbone of Dubai’s family leisure industry, drawing millions of visitors from across the region and the world.

Last season alone, Global Village welcomed a record 10.5 million visitors in six and a half months, a testament to Dubai’s appeal as an inclusive entertainment destination.

“Global Village represents the spirit of Dubai in a perfect way,” said Eiroa earlier. “It’s a melting pot of different cultures, different people… and we take a lot of care to make it affordable for everyone.”

Disney’s Abu Dhabi debut, he explained, will not diminish that success but rather amplify it. By creating multiple anchor attractions across different emirates, the UAE is collectively shaping itself into a world-class entertainment corridor.

Under Eiroa’s leadership, Dubai Holding Entertainment has embraced this spirit of expansion. The group is currently developing a new themed glamping experience at Dubai Parks and Resorts and adding ten new attractions to Riverland, including immersive restaurants, pirate shows, escape rooms, and virtual racing simulators.

“We are continuously thinking about what is next,” he said. “We are redefining entertainment in the region, in the country, and in the city.”

As Disney prepares to plant its flag in Abu Dhabi, Eiroa’s perspective captures a broader truth about the UAE’s entertainment evolution: competition fuels innovation.

And for Dubai Holding Entertainment, that means doubling down on creativity, inclusivity, and world-class experiences — ensuring the UAE remains the region’s undisputed capital of fun.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
disneyDubaiAbu DhabiDisneyland

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Global Village opens it doors for its 30th season

Global Village opening: CEO reveals ambitious plans

4m read
Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Global CEO - NKN Media.

NKN Media marks 5 Years with Icons of UAE Season 3

3m read
Abu Dhabi to host global energy leaders at ADIPEC 2025

Abu Dhabi to host global energy leaders at ADIPEC 2025

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at Qasr Al Shati, in Abu Dhabi.

Watch: UAE President receives OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

2m read