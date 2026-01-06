The initiative, overseen by the Environmental Police Department within the Special Patrols Directorate, is designed to strengthen the protection of wildlife and terrestrial ecosystems across the emirate’s largest region. According to officials, the rollout follows direct instructions from the UAE leadership to further embed environmental sustainability into the nation’s security framework.

This initiative aligns with the broader Abu Dhabi strategy of balanced development, ensuring that the rapid growth of the emirate does not come at the expense of its ecological health.

Beyond enforcement, the patrols are expected to serve a dual role in community engagement. Officers will be tasked with raising public awareness regarding environmental laws, particularly in areas where human activity and protected wildlife zones intersect.

"The launch of the Environmental Patrol is part of ongoing efforts to develop the specialised policing system and integrate roles with strategic partners," Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement. The force noted that the move is intended to achieve "the highest levels of readiness" when handling environmental reports, ensuring the protection of the UAE's natural heritage.

The deployment marks a shift toward more specialised policing in the region, focusing on the prevention of environmental violations and the preservation of natural resources. By integrating these patrols into the Criminal Security Sector, the force aims to decrease response times for reports concerning illegal activities that threaten the local habitat.

