Guardians of blue and green: How the UAE’s protected areas safeguard aquatic life

Another standout site is the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, a Ramsar-listed wetland located on the edge of Abu Dhabi city. Al Wathba was transformed into a thriving wetland ecosystem through visionary and timely intervention of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and effective habitat management. It now hosts more than 250 species of birds, including the Greater Flamingo, with an average of 4,000 flamingos making it home during spring and autumn. The reserve spans 5 square kilometres and features permanent and seasonal water bodies, which support not only flamingos but also reptiles, insects, and small mammals. In 2018, the reserve was placed on the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, making it the first site in the region to receive this recognition. Al Wathba is the only site in the entire Arabian Gulf where flamingos have regularly bred since 2011. A testament to what’s possible when nature is given a chance to recover.