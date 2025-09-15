Guardians of blue and green: How the UAE’s protected areas safeguard aquatic life

From seagrass meadows to wetlands, conservation and technology reshape the nation’s coasts
From the calm wetlands of Al Wathba to the pristine seagrass meadows of Marawah, the UAE’s protected areas are vital sanctuaries for biodiversity — particularly within its aquatic and coastal ecosystems. These cherished landscapes and seascapes are places where nature thrives and people reconnect with the natural world. This reconnection has been encouraged by the integration of conservation activities - combining classroom learning with hands-on fieldwork in protected areas – in school curricula, as well as citizen science programme which empowers people of all ages — students, families, corporate teams, and government employees—to participate in real-world environmental research.
These protected areas not only preserve the rich marine and freshwater heritage of the emirates but also support global conservation goals by protecting migratory corridors, breeding grounds, and critical habitats. Across its seven emirates, the UAE has designated 49 protected areas categorised under various IUCN classifications. These sites, some of which are also internationally recognised as UNESCO and Ramsar sites, collectively account for over 18% of the UAE’s terrestrial territory and nearly 14% of its marine waters, aligning with the country’s commitment to the Global Biodiversity Framework. Many of these sites are home to threatened aquatic species and fragile ecosystems that are essential to regional and global environmental health.
One of the highlights of marine conservation in Abu Dhabi is the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve. Covering 5,455 square kilometres, Marawah is the largest marine protected area in the UAE and in the Arabian Gulf and a stronghold for seagrass beds that support one of the world’s largest populations of dugongs - an estimated 3,500 dugongs inhabit Abu Dhabi waters, with the majority found in and around the Marawah Reserve. The reserve also contains coral reefs, mangroves, and sabkhas— critical blue carbon ecosystems that help mitigate climate change while nurturing marine life.
Another standout site is the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, a Ramsar-listed wetland located on the edge of Abu Dhabi city. Al Wathba was transformed into a thriving wetland ecosystem through visionary and timely intervention of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and effective habitat management. It now hosts more than 250 species of birds, including the Greater Flamingo, with an average of 4,000 flamingos making it home during spring and autumn. The reserve spans 5 square kilometres and features permanent and seasonal water bodies, which support not only flamingos but also reptiles, insects, and small mammals. In 2018, the reserve was placed on the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, making it the first site in the region to receive this recognition. Al Wathba is the only site in the entire Arabian Gulf where flamingos have regularly bred since 2011. A testament to what’s possible when nature is given a chance to recover.
Beyond preservation, protected areas across the UAE are also platforms for science and innovation. They serve as living laboratories for biodiversity monitoring, environmental education, and climate resilience research. The integration of drone technology, satellite imaging, and AI-powered data collection has enhanced the ability of agencies like Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to monitor marine life and track changes in ecosystem health in real time. This fusion of tradition and technology reflects the UAE’s belief that safeguarding nature is a shared, forward-looking responsibility.
The UAE’s approach is underpinned by a recognition that protecting aquatic ecosystems is essential not only for biodiversity, but also for food security, tourism, cultural heritage, and climate action. With COP28 having underscored the importance of nature-based solutions, the UAE’s protected areas stand as tangible evidence of this commitment in action.
As the world looks ahead to the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi in October, these protected aquatic areas will be at the heart of the story the UAE shares — a story of innovation, resilience, and long-term environmental stewardship. By protecting its waters and coastlines, the UAE is also safeguarding memories, livelihoods, and the dreams of future generations.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri is Secretary General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and IUCN Councillor West Asia Region
