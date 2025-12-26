Authorities have advised residents and visitors to plan their visits accordingly
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced that the popular camping spot Al Wathba Lake will be temporarily closed to visitors for routine maintenance.
The municipality said on its social media that the lake will be closed on Monday, December 29, from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm. It will reopen after 7:00 PM the same day.
The closure is part of ongoing efforts to maintain facilities and enhance visitor experience, ensuring comfort and satisfaction for all guests. Authorities have advised residents and visitors to plan their visits accordingly.
Located about 40 minutes from Abu Dhabi city via the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain highway, Al Wathba Lake is a free-to-visit desert attraction known for its stunning shimmering salt formations and clear waters.
The area, near the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, is a favourite for photography, hiking, picnics, and camping, especially on weekends. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own supplies to fully enjoy this unique desert landscape.
The ‘green’ destination offers breathtaking views and has 13 campsites around the lake, as well as 24 picnic sites. Families can enjoy recreational activities, including cycling and playing on the multiple volleyball courts and playgrounds at the venue.
