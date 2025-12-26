GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba Lake to close temporarily for maintenance

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to plan their visits accordingly

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba Lake shuts for routine maintenance on Dec 29
Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba Lake shuts for routine maintenance on Dec 29
Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced that the popular camping spot Al Wathba Lake will be temporarily closed to visitors for routine maintenance.

The municipality said on its social media that the lake will be closed on Monday, December 29, from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm. It will reopen after 7:00 PM the same day.

The closure is part of ongoing efforts to maintain facilities and enhance visitor experience, ensuring comfort and satisfaction for all guests. Authorities have advised residents and visitors to plan their visits accordingly.

Activities and facilities

Located about 40 minutes from Abu Dhabi city via the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain highway, Al Wathba Lake is a free-to-visit desert attraction known for its stunning shimmering salt formations and clear waters.

The area, near the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, is a favourite for photography, hiking, picnics, and camping, especially on weekends. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own supplies to fully enjoy this unique desert landscape.

The ‘green’ destination offers breathtaking views and has 13 campsites around the lake, as well as 24 picnic sites. Families can enjoy recreational activities, including cycling and playing on the multiple volleyball courts and playgrounds at the venue.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Museum of the Future in Dubai.

UAE: Will it rain tomorrow?

1m read
Abu Dhabi’s skyline

Abu Dhabi Bike Gran Fondo to impact traffic

2m read
Heavy rain led Abu Dhabi Police to step up traffic patrols

Abu Dhabi announces key road closure

1m read
Al Wathba to host UAE’s massive New Year’s Eve celebration

UAE to welcome New Year with 62-minute fireworks show

3m read