Abu Dhabi launches landmark biodiversity policy to safeguard ecosystems

From coral reefs to mangroves, new policy aims to preserve the emirate’s unique ecosystems
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has issued Decree No. (6) of 2025, establishing a comprehensive biodiversity policy in the emirate.
The decree underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving natural resources and sustaining ecosystems. Its announcement coincides with the IUCN World Conservation Congress, taking place in the emirate until 15 October, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s leading role in global environmental protection.
The decree mandates that EAD, in coordination with relevant entities, will implement the policy’s instruments according to a structured timeframe. The agency will also monitor and analyse the impacts of implementation using systematic procedures, ensuring that the policy’s objectives are effectively achieved.
The policy focuses on preserving biodiversity and addressing key threats by protecting and restoring natural ecosystems and conserving terrestrial and marine habitats vital for local flora and fauna. It also aims to:
Strengthen legislative and regulatory frameworks.
Promote nature-based solutions.
Raise community awareness on the importance of biodiversity and ecosystem services for human health, well-being, and resource sustainability.
EAD developed the policy in collaboration with government agencies, private institutions, and local communities to align fully with national policies.
The policy considers existing biodiversity challenges, including:
Habitat loss and degradation
Climate change impacts
Unsustainable resource use
Socioeconomic factors
It also outlines measures to protect marine, coastal, and terrestrial ecosystems in line with the policy objectives.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “This policy is a major step towards achieving the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031. It strengthens Abu Dhabi’s leadership in ecosystem protection and sustainability, aligns with UAE directives and international commitments, and supports the Environmental Centennial 2071 goals.”
She added that preserving biodiversity is key to food and water security, mitigating climate change, and maintaining quality of life. The policy promotes collaboration among stakeholders to rehabilitate habitats, conserve endangered species, and enhance scientific knowledge on local biodiversity.
Abu Dhabi is home to diverse ecosystems, including plains, sand dunes, coasts, islands, coral reefs, mangrove forests, and mountainous areas, all supporting unique terrestrial and marine species. The policy introduces measures to:
Enhance ecosystem resilience
Activate cross-sector partnerships
Use modern technologies to protect and rehabilitate ecosystems
Through these efforts, Abu Dhabi aims to secure a sustainable environmental future while strengthening its position as a global leader in biodiversity conservation.
