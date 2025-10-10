Authority presents study on Wadi Wurayah’s owl population and conservation strategies
Fujairah: The Fujairah Environment Authority has begun its participation in the World Conservation Congress 2025, hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 15.
Held every four years, the global event brings together experts, policymakers, and conservationists from governments, academia, the private sector, and civil society to discuss ways to better protect the planet’s natural heritage. The congress serves as an important platform to align local and international efforts and develop policies that promote nature conservation and sustainable development.
On the opening day, as part of the UAE Pavilion, the Fujairah Environment Authority hosted a session titled “Monitoring Owl Species in Wadi Wurayah.” The presentation, delivered by Samiullah Majeed, Terrestrial Biodiversity Inspector at the Authority, shared valuable insights from recent research documenting owl species in Wadi Wurayah. The findings revealed seven species of owls living in Fujairah — out of nine recorded across the UAE — including the rare Omani owl, one of the region’s most elusive birds.
Dr. Ali Al Hammoudi, Director of the Biodiversity Department, said that under the guidance of Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, the terrestrial biodiversity team continues to document and protect Fujairah’s diverse wildlife. The team works with local volunteers and uses camera traps to capture images of animals and birds in remote mountain areas.
“We are always keen to take part in international forums like this,” Dr. Al Hammoudi said. “They allow us to share Fujairah’s success stories and learn from others working to protect nature.”
The UAE was chosen to host this year’s congress in recognition of its leading role in global environmental action. The nation’s major achievements include hosting COP28, which concluded with the landmark UAE Consensus — a milestone that set a clear path toward climate neutrality and nature protection. The UAE continues to lead through national strategies such as the Green Agenda 2030, UAE Net Zero by 2050, National Food Security Strategy 2051, and the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030.
