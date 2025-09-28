Abu Dhabi warns: Illegal oyster harvesting can cost up to Dh100,000 and jail time

In cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, the agency confirmed that collecting oysters without a permit constitutes a clear breach of Federal Law No. 23 of 1999. Violators face imprisonment of no less than six months and/or fines ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh100,000, in addition to confiscation of the equipment used. The agency emphasised the importance of following environmental legislation to protect sensitive ecosystems for future generations.