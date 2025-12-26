Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered project to detect illegal waste dumping

Satellite imagery and smart technology help detect violations faster
Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched a pilot project using artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to identify illegal waste dumping across the Emirate. The initiative aims to improve waste management, strengthen environmental monitoring, and redefine oversight through smart technology.
The project is the first in the UAE to combine AI models with satellite analysis for waste management. It marks a shift from traditional inspections to an intelligent system that can automatically analyse data and predict potential violations.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the project reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and digital innovation, aligning with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071 Plan.
The pilot, implemented in Al Buqairiyah, Al Ain, achieved over 90% accuracy, identifying 150 illegal dumping sites compared with 43 found through traditional field inspections. The system also tracks waste types, site size changes, and duration, enabling quicker action and more effective cleanup.
Eng. Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of EAD’s Environmental Quality Sector, said the project allows better coordination with partners to remove waste and prevent recurrence, while supporting long-term environmental protection.
Following the pilot’s success, EAD plans to expand the project across the Emirate through a centralised AI-powered monitoring platform. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader digital transformation, including the TAM 4.0 government platform and the 2025–2027 Digital Strategy, which aims to make Abu Dhabi the world’s first AI-native government.
