Environment

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered project to detect illegal waste dumping

Satellite imagery and smart technology help detect violations faster

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Pilot project identified 150 waste sites with over 90% accuracy.
Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched a pilot project using artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to identify illegal waste dumping across the Emirate. The initiative aims to improve waste management, strengthen environmental monitoring, and redefine oversight through smart technology.

UAE’s first AI project for waste management

The project is the first in the UAE to combine AI models with satellite analysis for waste management. It marks a shift from traditional inspections to an intelligent system that can automatically analyse data and predict potential violations.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the project reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and digital innovation, aligning with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071 Plan.

Proactive detection and faster response

The pilot, implemented in Al Buqairiyah, Al Ain, achieved over 90% accuracy, identifying 150 illegal dumping sites compared with 43 found through traditional field inspections. The system also tracks waste types, site size changes, and duration, enabling quicker action and more effective cleanup.

Eng. Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of EAD’s Environmental Quality Sector, said the project allows better coordination with partners to remove waste and prevent recurrence, while supporting long-term environmental protection.

Expanding smart environmental oversight

Following the pilot’s success, EAD plans to expand the project across the Emirate through a centralised AI-powered monitoring platform. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader digital transformation, including the TAM 4.0 government platform and the 2025–2027 Digital Strategy, which aims to make Abu Dhabi the world’s first AI-native government.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
